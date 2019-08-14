Dr. David Nash Joins healtheo360 Board of Directors

PRINCETON, N.J., Aug. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- healtheo360, an online community of patients and caregivers with a network of over 30 million, has announced that David Nash, MD, MBA, Founding Dean Emeritus of the Jefferson College of Population Health has joined the Board of Directors.

Repeatedly named on Modern Healthcare's List of Most Powerful Persons in Healthcare, Nash's national activities cover a wide scope. He is a principal faculty member of the quality of care programming for the American Association of Physician Leadership (AAPL). He also serves on the National Quality Forum (NQF) Task Force on Improving Population Health, and the John M. Eisenberg Award Committee for The Joint Commission.

For 20 years, Dr. Nash has chaired the Technical Advisory Group (TAG) of the Pennsylvania Health Care Cost Containment Council (HC4) and is widely recognized as a pioneer within the field of Population Health specifically in the public reporting of health outcomes. Further, he completed 10 years on the Board of Directors for Humana Inc.; one of the nation's largest publicly traded healthcare companies.

Dr. Nash has authored more than 100 peer-reviewed articles and edited 23 books, including Connecting with the New Healthcare Consumer and Population Health: Creating a Culture of Wellness. Currently, he is Editor-in-Chief of American Journal of Medical Quality, Population Health Management, P&T and American Health and Drug Benefits.

"I am excited to help healtheo360 continue their journey of using technology to improve the health of the population. In addition, I am looking forward to helping healtheo360 branch out to provider groups to improve their connection with patients," said Dr. Nash.

healtheo360 was founded in 2013 after Founder & CEO David S. Duplay was in search of support for his sister-in-law after she was diagnosed with Stage 4 Breast Cancer. What started as one patient with one condition, has now grown to support for over 200 conditions and a network of over 30 million patients and caregivers. "We are pleased to have Dr. Nash join our Board of Directors and bring his 30+ years of experience in Population Health. His expertise will enable us to increase our level of support for patients and caregivers worldwide," said Duplay.

healtheo360 serves the life sciences industry by providing a 360-degree view of the patient journey. "By integrating social media with healthcare, healtheo360 is promoting the voice of patients and caregivers through its video health platform" -Forbes.

