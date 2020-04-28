Dr. David Samadi, New York Urologic Oncologist, reminds cancer patients to protect themselves from COVID-19

"As a urologic oncologist primarily treating men with prostate cancer, I understand the essential need for taking care of oneself while fighting a disease wanting to conquer you," exclaimed Dr. David Samadi, Director of Men's Health and Urologic Oncology at St. Francis Hospital in Long Island, New York. "Now, with a highly contagious viral infection spreading threatening the health of these high-risk individuals, protecting themselves is more critical than ever."

Recent studies have found cancer patients with hematological cancers such as leukemia and lymphoma, could be at a particular risk form COVID-19. Often, cancer patients are immunosuppressed by their disease or therapy. In a retrospective analysis of 355 patients who died of COVID-19 in Italy, 20% had active cancer.

"I emphasize practicing healthy lifestyle habits to reduce treatment delays, minimize fatigue, and improve beating back viral infections such as COVID-19," said Dr. Samadi. "These tips include sufficient rest, regular exercise, not smoking, getting outdoors every day, and frequent hand washing. Good nutrition also plays a role in supporting the immune system. I recommend nutrients such as beta carotene found in sweet potatoes, zinc from lean beef, vitamin C in berries and citrus fruit, vitamin D found in salmon, protein from lentils and nuts, and probiotics found in Greek yogurt."

Dr. Samadi also added, "Self-care is absolutely essential when fighting cancer and protecting yourself from coronavirus. Any cancer patient displaying symptoms of COVID-19, must contact their oncologist immediately. Get tested, follow doctor's orders, and get healthy once again."

Dr. David Samadi is the Director of Men's Health and Urologic Oncology at St. Francis Hospital in Long Island. He's a renowned and highly successful board certified Urologic Oncologist Expert and Robotic Surgeon, and is regarded as a leading prostate surgeon in the U.S., with vast expertise in prostate cancer treatment and Robotic-Assisted Laparoscopic Prostatectomy. Visit Dr. Samadi's websites at robotic oncology and prostate cancer 911.

