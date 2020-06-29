Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare™ Receives Strategic Growth Investment From Main Post Partners

NEW YORK, June 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare™ ("Dr. Dennis Gross"), a leading brand of prestige, science-backed skincare that revolutionized the industry by bringing clinical-grade products to every day routines, announced today it has received a strategic growth investment from Main Post Partners, a San Francisco-based private equity firm with deep experience partnering with high growth consumer and beauty companies.

Launched in 2000 by renowned dermatologist, Dennis Gross, M.D. and his wife, Carrie Gross, the Company has developed a growing portfolio of cruelty-free skincare products built on medical-grade active ingredients, with unique delivery systems that deliver visible improvements in consumers' skin. Dr. Dennis Gross' portfolio of products includes its line of award-winning Alpha Beta® peels, a patented two-step delivery system for at-home use, as well as science-backed serums, moisturizers, cleansers and innovative LED devices. With a deep clinical heritage and loyal consumer base, the brand's products are available online, in the professional channel and through brick and mortar retailers including Sephora and Nordstrom, as well as internationally through partnerships with retailers such as Mecca and SpaceNK.

"For over 25 years, I've used scientific data to identify the most effective ingredients and develop innovative products that deliver visible results for patients at our practice and our loyal consumers at home. With our aligned vision, our partnership with Main Post Partners will help us drive further awareness around the importance of skin health and improve the accessibility of effective, clinical-level skincare products for everyday use," said Dennis Gross, Co-Founder. "Our brand is built off of the trust we've earned with consumers in providing efficacious products with proven results, and we look forward to working with Main Post Partners to continue our mission of developing groundbreaking skincare solutions backed by science," said Carrie Gross, Co-Founder and CEO.

"It is very special to find a brand with an authentic history, highly engaged founders and still tremendous growth potential. Our unique experience having partnered with leading retail beauty brands like Too Faced Cosmetics and professional skincare brands like Hydrafacial gives us unique insights into the opportunities that lie ahead," said Jeff Mills, Managing Partner at Main Post Partners.

Main Post's investment will be used to support new product development, international expansion and strategic marketing opportunities to increase consumer education and further drive awareness of the Company's scientific skincare.

Josh McDowell, Partner at Main Post, said, "As the dominant Peel brand, Dr. Dennis Gross has an incredibly loyal customer following with strong advocacy that has allowed the brand to expand into an impressive portfolio of effective serums, moisturizers and devices. Today's post-COVID world cares more about real results, clinical ingredients and hygiene than ever before, and no one has more credibility than Dr. Dennis Gross."

Financo, LLC served as the exclusive financial advisor to Dr. Dennis Gross, Morrison & Foerster served as the exclusive legal advisor to Main Post Partners, and Berger Law LLC served as the legal advisor to Dr. Dennis Gross.

About Dr. Dennis Gross

Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare™ was established in 2000 in New York, NY as a line of multi-tasking products that help skin meet its most beautiful potential – providing dramatic results and a long-term transformation with continued use. Inspired by his loyal following, Dr. Gross formulates the brand's innovative products, combining a blend of the best natural antioxidants, vitamins and botanicals with the most scientifically advanced delivery systems.

About Main Post Partners

Main Post Partners is a private equity investment firm focused on investing in proven growth companies across the consumer value chain. Main Post Partners invests in both majority and minority positions primarily in first institutional capital situations where founders, entrepreneurs and management teams are looking for an experienced partner to help build their companies to full potential. With a "Partnership, not Ownership" approach, Main Post Partners works closely with a network of successful executives to provide operational and strategic support to its management partners. Main Post Partners was named to Inc.'s list of The 50 Best Private Equity Firms for Entrepreneurs. For more information, visit www.mainpostpartners.com.

