Dr. Doug's Balms Helps Your High School Athlete Stay Healthy

CARMEL, Ind., Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- School is just around the corner, and in its wake, youth sports programs are firing up. Coaches are making plans, and teams are coming together. For many parents, this is a time of purchasing equipment from football pads to soccer balls, jerseys to water bottles. One item that is too often left off of the list, though, is a quality skincare product to prevent sports-related injuries.

Dr. Doug's Balms offers a growing range of effective products that are made from organic ingredients and can naturally assuage many of the worst sports injuries. "Our products have a proven track record that comes from using simple, organic ingredients that get the job done," explains company co-founder "Dr. Doug" Strobel. Strobel is a neurologist, veteran, and committed weekend warrior who knows a thing or two about skincare. "Living an active lifestyle comes with its fair share of bumps and bruises. Our goal is to protect, heal, and restore skin that has come under strain — including those of young athletes learning to thrive in their respective sports."

Dr. Doug's range of skincare products has a solution for everything, from sport-specific skin injuries, like thigh rashes from football pads, to everyday concerns, like bumps and scraped knees. For example, the brand's Miracle Balm + Clear Zinc is ideal for preventing blisters and chafing. The presence of zinc also makes it an ideal way to protect against the sun without resorting to harsh, chemical sunscreens.

The company's Magnesium Balm is another proven sports winner, which can help with sore muscles and cramping after a game or a practice. Dr. Doug's Recovery Balm taps into the power of Arnica Montana to provide natural, topical pain relief for bruising or swelling — which is common in collision sports like football and even soccer.

It's easy to overlook the potential for skincare needs on the playing field until they've become an active concern. Fortunately, Dr. Doug's skincare solutions provide an accessible option that can function as both a preventative and a healer. It's the ultimate injury weapon parents with athletically inclined kids want in their back pocket every time they pull up to the field.

About Dr. Doug's Balms: "Dr. Doug" Strobel and Natalie Gardner co-founded Dr. Doug's Balms in Carmel, Indiana in 2016 after finding smashing success with their original "Miracle Balm" solution. The brand's growing line of skincare products continues to wow customers as it faithfully delivers on its promise to "protect, heal, and restore." Learn more about the company's growing collection of skincare products at drdougsbalms.com .

