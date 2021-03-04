Dr. Edward White Appointed to the Board of Directors of W Technologies, Inc.

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., March 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- W Technologies, Inc ., ("W Tech or the Company"), ( OTC : WTCG ) announced today that Dr. Edward White will join the Board of Directors, effective on March 8, 2021.

By Dr. White joining our Board, W Technologies will benefit because of his extensive knowledge and experience in the medical field said Mikael Lundgren, CEO of W Tech.

Dr. White currently is a consultant in Family Practice and in Emergency Room Practice at the American Hospital in Dubai and is the owner of Princeton Medical Solutions. Dr. White has also served with the US Army Medical Corp for almost six years. He holds a DEA License for controlled substances.

About W Technologies, Inc.

At this time, the Company's purpose is to seek, investigate and, if such investigation warrants, acquire an interest in business opportunities presented to it by persons or firms who or which desire to seek the perceived advantages of an Exchange Act registered corporation. The Company will not restrict its search to any specific business, industry or geographical location and the Company may participate in a business venture of virtually any kind or nature. This discussion of the proposed business is purposefully general and is not meant to be restrictive of the Company's virtually unlimited discretion to search for and enter into potential business opportunities.

The Company is continuing the review of several opportunities, especially in the field of medical CBD, with the intent to roll up into the Company any situation which results, after extensive review and due diligence, into a signed deal which can be consummated as a roll-up. The Company expects to have more information about specific situations within the next 30 days.

Forward-Looking Statements

