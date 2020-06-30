Dr. Elsey's cleanprotein™ Now Available at PetSmart Canada

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., June 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Canadian customers can discover Dr. Elsey's cleanprotein™ online and in select PetSmart locations starting this July.

Dr. Elsey's cleanprotein™ is veterinarian-formulated with high protein levels and low oxalate to support the nutritional needs of all feline life stages. Emulating a cat's natural carnivorous diet, over 90% of the protein found in cleanprotein™ is animal-based with high-quality meat or fish as the first ingredient to keep cats feeling fuller longer.

"We try to speak for the cat," said company founder Dr. Bruce Elsey. "As a cat, wouldn't you want a food that is more in line with what your natural diet would be? Coming at this from a feline veterinarian perspective, I think we've been able to hone in on what cats need."

Available in a variety of kibble and recipe paté formulas, cleanprotein™ is 100% grain-free and gluten-free, with no added fillers or preservatives:

Promote an active lifestyle and healthy weight with the high-quality ingredients found in Dr. Elsey's cleanprotein™. To learn more and find a store, visit www.drelseys.com/petsmart-canada.

Dr. Elsey's is a veterinarian-owned cat product brand dedicated to creating products that solve the complex needs of pet owners. Founded in 1987 with the first all-natural clumping cat litter, Dr. Elsey's line of products has since grown to include a variety of premium litters that address the health and behavioral needs of cats in every stage of life. With the mission to enhance the lives of pets to the degree in which they enrich ours, Dr. Elsey's strives to put heart, soul and science into their line of specialty cat litters and food.

