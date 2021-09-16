Dr. Erika Krauss Joins Glenville Medical Concierge Care, Bringing Expertise in Internal Medicine, Integrative, and Metabolic Nutrition Medicine

I love practicing medicine this way, and my patients enjoy the difference from the moment they call the office. Tweet this

"Integrative or functional medicine is based on a holistic approach to preventing disease before it begins," explains Dr. Krauss. "This requires a significant amount of time to explore the roots of a patient's issues, with an in-depth look at their eating habits, exercise, sleep and stress levels. It's simply impossible to achieve in a traditional practice model, where 10 -minute visits are the norm. At Glenville, I'm able to offer extended appointments and take all the time needed to truly optimize each patient's health and wellness."

Concierge medicine at Glenville Medical means: a patient panel kept intentionally small, same-day appointments for acute illness, direct availability to the physician after hours via personal cell phone, and importantly, longer, unhurried visits.

"I love practicing medicine this way, and my patients are truly enjoying the very different experience this model provides from the moment they call the office," says Dr. Krauss.

Confirms long-time patient E.F., who describes herself as an active, healthy 71-year-old due to Dr. Krauss' integrative approach: "She is genuinely committed to helping me live my healthiest life. I've gained so much nutritional knowledge as a result of her care, learning what to eat, when to eat, and which foods work best with my metabolism," she says. "I've never felt as strong as I do today."

E.F. also credits Dr. Krauss with easing her transition to menopause, constructing individualized hormone creams that eliminated night sweats and other discomforts typically experienced by mid-life women. "I so appreciate her sensitivity and compassion, and knew without a doubt that I wanted to become part of her new concierge practice. With Dr. Erika, I feel as if I found a family member who understands me, and is always looking out for me."

Dr. Krauss' credentials include:

Certified by the American Board of Physician Specialties: Internal Medicine and Integrative Medicine

Certified by the American Academy of Anti-Aging Medicine & Metabolic Medical Institute: Metabolic & Nutritional Medicine

Attending physician: Greenwich and White Plains Hospitals

Previous experience: Manor Medical Office, NY; WestMed Medical Group, NY

Internship and Residency: St. Vincent's Hospital & Medical Center, New York

Doctor of Osteopathy: New York College of Osteopathic Medicine, with honors

of Osteopathic Medicine, with honors Undergraduate degree: Psychology, State University of New York College, Geneseo

Learn more: Glenville Medical Concierge Care, 7 Riversville Road, Greenwich CT, (914) 370-8828.

