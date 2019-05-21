CAMPBELLSVILLE, Ky., May 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Eugene H. Shively, MD, FACS is recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Pinnacle Lifetime Achiever in the field of Medicine as the Director of Wound Care Clinic at Taylor Regional Hospital.

Serving his country, Dr. Shively was a Flight Surgeon at USAF Hospital, Forbes AFB, United States Air Force, Kansas from 1971-1973. Currently retired as a general surgeon at Taylor Regional Hospital, Dr. Shively remains focused on wound care and administrative duties that include fundraising and accounting while also holding the position as an Emeritus Clinical Professor of Surgery at the University of Louisville. Previously, Dr. Shively was the Chief of Staff at Taylor Regional Hospital in 1988 and 1998.

Throughout his education and training, Dr. Shively received his Doctorate in Medicine from the University of Louisville School of Medicine; He went on to complete his internship at the University of Cincinnati and he was the Chief Surgical Resident at the University of Louisville from 1976-1977. Dr. Shively holds these esteemed certifications: Advanced Trauma Life Support Instructor (2005-2019) and Board Certified in General Surgery (1978-2020).

To further his professional development, Dr. Shively is affiliated with these organizations: AOA; Member of Southern Surgical Society; Fourth District Trustee, Board of Trustees, Kentucky Medical Association (1995-2001); President, Southern Surgical Travel Club (2017-2018); President, Louisville Surgical and Southern Surgeons Club (2017); American medical Association; Kentucky Medical Society; Taylor County Medical Society; Jefferson County Medical Society; Kentucky Society of Gastrointestinal Endoscopy; Fellow, American College of Surgeons; Kentucky Surgical Society; Christian Medical & Dental Society; Southeast Surgical Congress; The Society for Surgery of the Alimentary Tract, Inc.; Southern Medical Association; Society of American Gastrointestinal Endoscopic Surgeons; Subcommittee of Colorectal Cancer KMA (2003); KY Cancer Consortium (2003); Alpha Omega Alpha (A National Honor Society).

In recognition of his professional achievements, Dr. Shively has received these honors: 36-Year Award as Cancer Liaison Physician (2015); Winner of Historical Poster, American College of Surgeons (2015); Compassionate Physician Award, The Doctor's Ball, Louisville, KY (2015); Samuel D. Gross Award, University of Louisville (2010); Physician's Recognition Award; Meritorious Achievement Award, Commission on Cancer, American College of Surgeons; Recognition of Service as Cancer Liaison Physician, Cancer Liaison Program, Commission on Cancer, Taylor County Hospital; and Emeritus Professor of Surgery (2018).

Dr. Shively dedicates this recognition to his colleagues and mentors, Dr. Hiram Polk and Dr. David Richardson.

In his free time, Dr. Shively enjoys water skiing, ball room dancing, and traveling.

