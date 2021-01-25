Dr. Ezekiel Emanuel to Lead Blockbuster Lineup of Keynote Speakers at Virtual RISE National 2021

His talk will focus on practical steps that payers and providers can take to adapt to the major shifts happening within health care and to transform the American health care system to provide consistently higher-quality and lower-cost care.



Luciana Borio, M.D., who previously worked on President Donald Trump's National Security Council, will open the second day of the conference with a keynote that addresses the impact of COVID-19 in today's health care system.



An adviser on Biden's COVID-19 task force, she will share her experience and knowledge regarding COVID-19, vaccine distribution timeline, and the impact the pandemic has had on health care.



Pediatrician Wendy Sue Swanson, M.D., author of Mama Doc Medicine and a pioneer in the use of the digital space to provide humanistic doctor-patient information, will present a keynote on digital innovations that provide hospital solutions and enhanced patient experience.



She will draw on her experiences as chief of digital innovation for Seattle's Children's Hospital to speak to how the new tech landscape offers innovative opportunities for efficient, yet humanistic, exchange of information in the hospital environment.



Author and health care futurist Ian Morrison will offer a keynote on the future of the health care marketplace.



Morrison will present insights and implications of health care policy based on the new Biden administration, the continued impact of COVID-19, and mega-trends, including artificial intelligence, data analytics, and the intersection of social determinants of health and digitalization.



RISE National, a live streaming virtual event, will take place March 29-30, with pre-conference workshops and a welcome reception on Friday, March 26.

