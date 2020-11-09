Dr. Fauci Headlines ACEP 2020 Reaching 10k Frontline Healthcare Workers on the Virtual Platform JUNO

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On October 26th-29th, The American College of Emergency Physicians (ACEP) hosted their 'Unconventional' annual conference on JUNO, a virtual conference platform. Kicking off their event with keynote speaker Dr. Anthony Fauci, 10k frontline workers were able to engage with credentialing, gamification, networking and more.

ACEP's conference fittingly named 'Unconventional 2020,' was ACEP's first all-digital conference hosted via a virtual platform called JUNO. Attendee Nikita Joshi, MD said, "I LOVE LOVE this website/interface, really great job with ACEP selecting this platform to host the conference." Each day started off with an opening keynote session featuring speakers such as Dr. Anthony Fauci. Dr. Fauci spoke about "Lessons Learned: Global Response to COVID-19."

The ability for attendees to connect in real time with each other was made simple by having a 24-hour coffee lounge, a searchable attendee directory, and the ability to match attendees with each other based on common interests. Attendees were able to invite others to personalized breakout rooms to debrief talks; idea share and build their networks. "I have to say, there is a benefit to the stay at home ACEP conference, it made me realize what I have been missing all these years," said Amy Smookler, MD who attended the conference. By having an all virtual conference, 'Unconventional' was more accessible than a live event and allowed attendees to join the conference from all over the world.

Robert Heard, ACEP COO said, "JUNO was a grand slam home run! The JUNO success team were partners from start to finish." With over 250+ hours of on-demand CME credits available, attendees had the ability to complete courses based off of his or her schedule. Attendees attended seminars on topics from Covid-19 to Critical Care, and infectious diseases. ACEP also had 100 exhibitors and sponsors that were present all throughout the virtual conference. Exhibit booths allowed attendees to stop by and learn more about their product or service, schedule time to talk with an exhibit booth representative, and download materials provided by each exhibit booth.

The American College of Emergency Physicians promotes the highest quality of emergency care and is the leading advocate for emergency physicians, their patients, and the public. To learn more about ACEP, go to acep.org

JUNO is a live and on-demand virtual event platform. To learn more or request a demo for your next event go to www.junolive.co

