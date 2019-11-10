Dr. Ge Li Awarded "CEO of the Year" at CPhI Worldwide 2019

SHANGHAI, Nov. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- WuXi AppTec, a leading global provider of R&D and manufacturing services enabling companies in the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and medical device industries, announced today that its Chairman and CEO Dr. Ge Li was awarded "CEO of the Year" at the CPhI Worldwide 2019, a top pharmaceutical event uniting over 45,000 professionals worldwide.

The 2019 CPhI Pharma Awards recognize the innovation and dedication of companies and individuals who are driving the pharmaceutical industry forward. Its Judging Panel is comprised of independent, senior industry experts from around the world, each chosen for their knowledge, objectivity and credibility.

Dr. Ge Li was chosen for his significant contribution to the global biopharma R&D industry. "Under his leadership, WuXi AppTec has become a highly respected contributor to global healthcare innovation. The company is enabling more than 3,700 customers and partners in more than 30 countries by offering open-access capabilities and services, accelerating the discovery and development of new medicines for patients around the world."

"I'm honored by this award and its recognition of WuXi's global platform," said Dr. Ge Li, Chairman and CEO of WuXi AppTec. "It's been our great privilege to serve our innovative partners around the world and help bring some of the most needed medicines closer to patients."

