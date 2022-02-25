Dr. George J. Reul, MD is recognized by Continental Who's Who

HOUSTON, Feb. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. George J. Reul, MD, is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Lifetime Achiever for his work in the Medical field over four decades.

George J. Reul

Born and raised in Milwaukee, WI, Dr. George J. Reul, MD, is a retired board-certified cardiothoracic surgeon with 43 years of experience. Dr. Reul started his college education at Marquette University, graduating in 1958 with a Bachelor of Science degree in Biology, Chemistry, and Philosophy. He earned his MD degree at Marquette School of Medicine (which is now the Medical College of Wisconsin) in 1962. The doctor spent two summers researching the relation of enzymes succinic dehydrogenase and cytochrome oxidase to thyroid function, sponsored by a Fellowship of the National Institute of Health. He was also a member of the AOA Medical Society, a National Representative of the Phi Chi Medical Fraternity, and a CV Mosby Award winner for his academic excellence. He completed a one-year surgical internship at the University of Chicago Clinics from 1962-1963.

Dr. Reul then began the four-year General Surgery residency at the Medical College of Wisconsin but was interrupted by military service from 1966 to 1968. He served as a Captain in the US Army Medical Corp, where he was a Surgeon for the 93rd Evacuation Hospital and the 24th Evacuation Hospital in Long Binh, Republic of Vietnam, for his first year of service. His second year of military service was as a Surgical Consultant to the Wound Data and Munitions Effectiveness Team (WDMET), where he researched and developed munitions, ballistics, and body armor. Dr. Reul returned to the Medical College of Wisconsin to complete his General Surgery Training and earn a Master of Science degree in Surgical Science. He then completed a Thoracic Surgery residency at Baylor College of Medicine in Houston, Texas, working under the supervision of Dr. Michael E. DeBakey and Dr. Denton A. Cooley. He is board certified by the American Board of Surgery (1971), the American Board of Thoracic Surgery (1971), and the American Board of Vascular Surgery (1984).

After completing his residency program in 1971, Dr. Reul joined the Baylor Faculty of Surgery, becoming the Deputy Chief of Surgery at Ben Taub General Hospital. He began a Pediatric Cardiac Surgery Program there and supervised the Cardiac, Thoracic, Vascular, General Surgery, Trauma, and Pediatric Congenital Surgery Programs. He trained surgical residents and medical students. Dr. Reul worked with the Pall Corporation to develop fine screen blood filters for blood transfusions, a device still in use today.

In 1973, Dr. Reul joined Dr. Denton A Cooley at the Texas Heart Institute at St. Luke's Hospital and Texas Children's Hospital. He began working as a Clinical Professor at the Division of Thoracic and Cardiac Surgery at the University of Texas Medical School at Houston. He became the Associate Chief of Surgery and Chief of Vascular Surgery at the Texas Heart Institute at St. Luke's Hospital in 1983. He was reappointed to the Baylor College of Medicine Department of Surgery as a Clinical Professor in 1994. Dr. Reul initiated the Peripheral Vascular Diagnostic Laboratory at St. Luke's Hospital in 1981 and was the Medical Director of the Laboratory until retirement in 2014.

Dr. Reul is a member of numerous medical societies and has received such honors as the Honorary Consulting Professor of Thoracic Surgery from the Shanghai Second Medical College (1985), Alumnus of the Year Award from the Medical College of Wisconsin (2002), the Denton A. Cooley Cardiovascular Society International Recognition Award (2009), the Indian Association of Cardiothoracic Surgery Honorary Fellowship (2011), the Adriatic Vascular Summit Lifetime Achievement Award (2011), Ray C. Fish Award for Scientific Achievement in Cardiovascular Disease (2012), and has maintained the rating of one of America's Best Medical Doctors for several years.

Since its inception, Dr. Reul has been a Board Member of the Cardiovascular Care Providers and was also a Member of the Editorial Board of the Texas Heart Institute Journal. While serving as the Associate Chief of Surgery, the Texas Heart Institute at St. Luke's Hospital was placed in the US News and World Report Top 10 Cardiovascular Hospitals for 15 consecutive years before his retirement.

The doctor is the author of over 200 peer-reviewed scientific publications and has given presentations at more than 500 national and international meetings. He has given talks throughout the US and 35 countries. During his time as a visiting professor, he performed cardiac surgeries at 17 centers in 11 different countries and assisted in the development and maintenance of numerous International Cardiovascular Surgery Programs.

In 2007, after 36 years of treating a large volume of pediatric and adult cardiac surgical patients, Dr. Reul ended his clinical practice. He remained on St. Luke's Hospital staff as an Associate Chief of Surgery of the Texas Heart Institute, Medical Director of the Peripheral Vascular Diagnostic Laboratory, and Surgical Director of the Society of Thoracic Surgery Database at Texas Heart Institute - CHI St. Luke's Hospital until retirement in 2014.

Dr. Reul's greatest joy is his family. His wife, Susan, a registered nurse, has provided a source of inspiration, understanding, and support. They have six sons, one of whom completed a General Surgery Residency at the Brigham and Women's Hospital and a Cardiovascular Surgery residency at the Texas Heart Institute. He is presently on the Texas Heart Institute and the Methodist Hospital staff and is Director of the newly established Cardiovascular Residency Program at the Methodist Hospital. His son (Dr. Reul's grandson), Michael, will graduate from the Baylor College of Medicine in 2022 and pursue a Cardiovascular Surgery career.

For over 20 years, Susan and Dr. Reul have operated Hamoa Bay House and Bungalow, a vacation rental, in Hana and Olinda Country Farms in upcountry Olinda. Both are on the island of Maui in the Hawaiian Islands. They spend their time between there and in their home in Houston, Texas.

Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, [email protected]

SOURCE Continental Who's Who