Dr. Gerald Smith Introduces New Web Site "Immunity by Nature"

NEWTOWN, Pa., Feb. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Natural self-help wellness and immunity-building have arrived, after years of research and testing. A scientist and medical practitioner, Dr. Gerald Smith, has launched the Web site, "Immunity By Nature" (http://www.immunitybynature.com). The site brings revolutionary technology with worldwide recognition to patients seeking natural ways to build immunity to disease and/or to reduce chronic pain.

Dr. Smith's years of research and development have produced a multitude of positive results, and he has the patient testimonials to prove them.

Visitors to the site will discover such additional benefits of frequency-based Natural Medicine as affordability, lack of known side effects, no insurance needed, no delays in making appointments, no waiting in lines, no travel, no prescriptions, and immediate lasting access to care. Among the fully-developed applications available are the Tesla Energy Card®, an electronic device that gives a user immediate access to the frequencies he or she requires to treat specific conditions.

Dr. Smith is certified by the World Organization for Natural Medicine to practice Natural Medicine globally, and is also a licensed Dental practitioner. His broad base of post-graduate training in Dentistry and Natural Medicine enables him to integrate many health care modalities.

He has also written two E-Books. The first is "Remove the Splinters and Watch the Body Heal." It teaches the fundamentals of vibrational frequency medicine and how to integrate them immediately into your life. Readers can learn the secrets of longevity, anti-aging and improved health by implementing these simple concepts into their daily lives.

Dr. Smith's second E-Book, "Cancer Deconstruction," reveals causes of cancer and how energy medicine and natural remedies can be integrated into conventional cancer treatments.

In addition, Dr. Smith founded the International Center for Nutritional Research, dedicated to the adaptation of alternative medical processes to conventional medical practice. He is an international lecturer, the host of a weekly radio show and blog broadcast, and is available for interviews.

