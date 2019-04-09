Dr Gillies O'Bryan-Tear Joins Clarity Pharmaceuticals' Board

SYDNEY, April 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Clarity Pharmaceuticals, a radiopharmaceutical company focused on the treatment of serious disease, is pleased to announce that Dr Gillies O'Bryan-Tear has joined Clarity's Board following his recent appointment to their Scientific Advisory Board in August 2018 (Clarity Announcement dated 23 August 2018).

Dr O'Bryan-Tear joined the pharmaceutical industry in 1986 where he has spent 30 years in clinical development, medical management and commercial roles. In 2009, he became Chief Medical Officer of Algeta ASA, a listed Norwegian biotech company developing a radiopharmaceutical for prostate cancer, Xofigo, which was launched worldwide in 2013. Algeta was acquired in 2014 by Bayer AG for US$2.9 billion. Further details of Dr O'Bryan-Tear's background and experience can be found in the 23 August 2018 announcement.

Dr O'Bryan-Tear commented on his new appointment, "I am excited to join Clarity's Board following my recent collaboration with the Company in the Scientific Advisory Board member role. The Company has seen significant growth in the last few years due to the rapid advances in the radiopharmaceutical industry as well as substantial development of its clinical trials. I am looking forward to having a more active role in growing Clarity and working together on our common goal of developing better diagnostic and therapeutic treatments for children and adults with cancer."

Clarity's Executive Chairman, Dr Alan Taylor, added, "We are honoured to welcome Dr O'Bryan-Tear to our Board. We have had a successful collaboration with him as a member of our Scientific Advisory Board and he has contributed to progressing a number of key clinical trials. As Clarity is growing and expanding its clinical program, we are looking forward to working closely with Dr O'Bryan-Tear and utilising his expertise more extensively. We believe that his experience as Chief Medical Officer at Algeta will be invaluable to our future growth, and he will be joining a number of his former colleagues from Algeta, including fellow Clarity Board member, Dr Thomas Ramdahl, and Clarity CEO, Dr Colin Biggin."

Clarity Pharmaceuticals is a personalised medicine company focused on the treatment of serious disease. The Company is a leader in innovative radiopharmaceutical technology, developing targeted therapies and assisting in the drug development pipeline of novel therapies for companies globally.

