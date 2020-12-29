Dr. G's CBD Delivers a Quality Dose of Calm in a World Captivated by Worry

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Dec. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The CBD market has boomed in recent years — and with good reason, too. Restrictions have steadily eased and consumer sentiment towards cannabidiol products has continued to improve. While the spotlight on the powerfully medicinal nature of CBD products is welcome in some respects, the positive developments have also led to a less-savory reaction: a flood of startups of all kinds looking to get in on the cannabidiol action.

This has made it increasingly difficult for consumers to decipher how to choose between different products offered on the market. As of early 2020, the FDA had still only formally approved one major product for use in treating epilepsy. With the jury still out as far as official federal certifications are concerned, the CBD market has operated with a bit of a Wild West flair. Of particular note, product quality and effectiveness can and have varied wildly from one organization to the next. This is an important factor in an industry where many of the products are priced northward of the hundred dollar mark. It is a concern that can make purchasing CBD products frustrating, to say the least.

Enter Dr. G's CBD. The California-based company has created a line of doctor-formulated CBD products that are primarily focused on one thing: quality. Company founder, Dr. Jeffery Gamble, is a chiropractor with over four decades of experience under his belt. Over time, as he branched further into the CBD realm, he learned more about the disturbingly inconsistent nature of so many CBD products currently on the market. In the words of Dr. Gamble himself, "I researched how much CBD is needed to really make a difference...I found that almost half of the CBD products for sale don't actually contain any CBD at all." If that isn't the embodiment of the old snake oil stereotype, then what is?

Dr. Gamble's company is seeking to right this wrong by setting a new benchmark for quality in the CBD market. They've focused on creating quality sourced CBD products that include body and lip balms as well as traditional tinctures. The goal is to deliver a potent, effective CBD experience that is 100% THC free (i.e. they won't alter your mental state). By providing access to quality, effective, THC-free CBD products, Dr. G's CBD is setting a new standard. It will be interesting to see how this impacts the larger CBD industry as the company continues to rapidly expand across the national landscape.

