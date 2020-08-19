Dr. G's CBD Stands Out In The CBD Market

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Aug. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. G's CBD has seen continued success since their launch, and now they are taking their high-quality CBD to the larger retail market. Dr. Jeffrey Gamble has been in the chiropractic business for over forty years and says his venture into CBD sales began as a passion project while looking for new and natural ways to help his patients.

Dr. Gamble first started tinkering with CBD in 2016, and soon became fully absorbed in developing some of the highest-grade CBD products on the market today. Dr. G's CBD is grown, processed, tested, and packaged all in California, with the help of their state-of-the-art laboratory. As a company, Dr. G's sets themselves apart because of the potency of their products, their glowing customer feedback, and their innovation in flavor.

While one of Dr. G's best-selling products is undoubtedly their Dr. G's Spicy/Cool Soothing Body Balm, their oral tinctures have also received a wealth of positive reviews because of their unique strawberry flavor. The natural taste of strawberry helps distinguish Dr. G's tinctures because they are easy to take and fast absorbing into the body. In fact, Gamble says that absorption time is part of what makes his products so special. By using the best quality CBD available, Dr. G's ensures that their product is able to get to where it is most needed in the body faster and more efficiently.

Educating customers on the use of CBD has become an important aspect of Gamble's work since there are currently still a lot of misconceptions about CBD, what it is, and how it works.

CBD is a chemical known as a cannabinoid. There are over 100 different types of cannabinoids, but CBD is known for its therapeutic effects. By contrast, THC is a cannabinoid known for producing intoxicating effects that are most commonly associated with cannabis. Hemp plants naturally contain a maximum of 0.3% THC, or Tetrahydrocannabinol, the chemical that produces a "high" feeling, so they are safe to consume for a variety of customers with no fear of any sort of intoxication.

Dr. G's even goes a step further in ensuring that their CBD contains 0% THC. When the hemp arrives for processing it contains the industry-standard 0.3% THC, Dr. G's then removes this negligible amount of THC using hydrogen gas, so that the final product contains no traceable amounts of THC.

Dr. G's has become a rising star in this fast-growing industry, and they plan to keep their momentum going as they expand their business to include a larger array of e-commerce and brick-and-mortar retailers. Currently, Dr. G's is available online through their website, but with the major shift to online buying over the past few months, they are eager to move into the broader scope of online retail.

Look for Dr. G's online and in stores throughout 2020 as they continue their trend of upward mobility.

