Dr. G's Spicy/Cool Soothing Body Balm Is Raising The Bar For Natural Relief

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Oct. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. G's CBD has been creating high-quality products in the form of tinctures and balms since the brand was founded as a passion project by Dr. Jeffery Gamble. Dr. G's puts holistic wellness practices at the forefront of its products with clinically researched botanical ingredients. Dr. G's products are vegan and gluten-free, and all of its products contain a generous dose of triple-certified CBD.

While many companies have started to utilize CBD as an ingredient in topical recovery products, like balms and ointments, too often other brands miss the opportunity to enhance the customer's experience by omitting synergistic botanical ingredients that can aid in soothing affected muscle groups. Dr. G's spicy cool formula contains "Organic Coconut Oil, Organic Sesame Oil, Organic Beeswax, Organic Hemp Oil, Organic Hemp CBD, plus 100% Therapeutic Grade Essential Oils: Peppermint, Wintergreen, Geranium Rose, Lavender, Bergamot, Capsicum, and 100% Pure Vitamin E."

While all of Dr. G's products contain a potent dose of CBD, Dr. G's Spicy/Cool Soothing Body Balm stands out because as a topical product, the results are more immediately noticeable. Spicy/Cool Soothing Body Balm was created to relieve muscle tension wherever needed and comes in two forms, a cream and an easy-to-use stick applicator.

Dr. G's puts 300mg of organic hemp CBD into its Spicy/Cool Soothing Body Balm, along with other proven natural ingredients for a mentholated sensation that begins the warming and cooling effect as soon as it is applied. The warmth helps relax muscles, while cooling sensations send signals to the affected muscle groups, calming the nerves at the site of application.

The stick-applicator for Spicy/Cool Soothing Body Balm is designed to be portable and easy to use on the go, so it can fit in a purse or gym bag. Additionally, people who spend a lot of time at their desks say that sitting in the same position for hours on end can cause a whole different set of aches and pains, and Dr. G's has brought relief to people with a wide assortment of physical ailments.

Dr. Gamble started Dr. G's CBD as a way to apply his experience as a chiropractor to the world of therapeutic CBD product development, and the company has grown consistently in popularity over the last year. Dr. G's Spicy/Cool Soothing Body Balm has been an instant hit with customers of all backgrounds and this is only one product in Dr. G's expanding catalog. Dr. G's balms and tinctures are currently for sale through a host of e-commerce stores and specialty CBD websites, with more availability to come as the brand continues its expansion throughout 2020.

Please direct inquiries to:

Rikki Schlachter

(954) 539-2225

[email protected]

SOURCE Dr. G's CBD