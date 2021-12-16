Dr. Hamadiya and Miami Wellness and Aesthetics Center Leading the Charge for Non-Invasive Cosmetic Care in Miami

MIAMI, Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Over the past decade-plus, Miami, Florida has grown into one of the hotbeds for aesthetic enhancement treatment! Home to sunny skies, beautiful weather, picturesque beaches, and nightlife, it's no surprise that Miami attracts some of the most beautiful people in the country.

A five-minute walk down South Beach will tell you all you need to know about the aesthetics industry in Miami, as both men and women aren't shy to show off the assets they gained through diet, exercise, and of course aesthetic enhancement surgery. And while Miami is home to some of the foremost names in plastic surgery, the team at Miami Wellness and Aesthetics Center is providing patients with a much-needed alternative, in non-invasive aesthetic enhancement.

Dr. Shaker Hamadiya, the owner of Miami Wellness and Aesthetic Center, provides patients with the very best in non-invasive aesthetics. From popular injectable fillers and wrinkle-reducers like Botox, and Dysport, to facials, chemical peels, and wellness treatments like IV Therapy.

Dr. Hamadiya and his team are dedicated to offering alternatives to surgery for those who are simply not ready to go under the knife, and has been able to help countless patients over the years to improve their appearance, and self-esteem, while avoiding the risks, side effects, and long recovery periods commonly associated with surgical enhancement. Having recently expanded the practice, Dr. Hamadiya and his team have been able to provide Miami residents with the safest, fastest and most efficient cosmetic care. He offers a number of highly effective treatments to not only improve the appearance, but assist with overall longevity and anti-aging benefits!

About Miami Wellness

Miami Wellness and Aesthetics Center is one of the Miami's foremost medical spas, offering patients with non-invasive cosmetic care for nearly a decade. Trained at the Baylor College of Medicine, Dr. Hamadiya is an aesthetics expert known for his expertise in injectable treatments, and all around anti-aging. He is dedicated to providing patients with the most natural looking, aesthetically-pleasing results, while ensuring to maintain their overall health and wellness. The practice is located at 40 SW 13th Street, Suite 402, Miami, Florida 33130.

