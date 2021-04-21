Dr. Hassan A. Tetteh Launches "The Art of Human Care" Book Series - "The Art of Human Care for COVID-19"

WASHINGTON, April 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The author of "The Art of Human Care," Dr. Hassan A. Tetteh, has launched "The Art of Human Care" Book Series with "The Art of Human Care for COVID-19."

"I fear we will all ultimately be impacted by COVID-19, and know that when we emerge, we will all need inspiration, instruction, and strategies to return to some normalcy and ascend to a higher place."

In "The Art of Human Care for COVID-19," Tetteh combines many of his own personal stories with art's healing power. His down-to-earth humanitarianism and unique perspective on what it means to heal inspires readers to learn how they, too, can turn passion into a purpose, work every day to make the impossible possible, and save the world through healing.

The book serves to answer this question: How can we positively change our world through healing? It includes illustrations from artists from around the country.

"The Art of Human Care for COVID-19" can positively change your life. The global COVID-19 pandemic claimed countless lives, impacted the world, and changed our lives forever," Tetteh said

"My book includes my perspective on COVID-19 as a student of medical history and the pandemics of the past, it shares my view as a family member who has suffered significant loss due to COVID-19, and, most of all, I share my perspective as a physician with knowledge gained from treating patients impacted by the current pandemic."

Tetteh was prompted to expand "The Art of Human Care" into a book series because he served on the front lines of the COVID-19 response, experienced loss, and witnessed suffering. Informed by his own life-altering, near-death experience, his approach to healthcare ultimately led to his development of The Art of Human Care theory, and the COVID pandemic inspired an expansion of his theory to The Art of Human Care for COVID-19 book and series.

Foreword author - Estelle Slootmaker, writer, editor, and Second Wave Michigan journalist said, "In The Art of Human Care for COVID-19, Dr. Tetteh invites us to join him in creating a better world on the other side of this pandemic. Hassan points out that COVID-19 has reminded us of what really matters, inspired us to reduce health disparities, and spurred us on to further develop innovations like telehealth."

"Whether you are a ranking physician in a large healthcare system or simply a human being trying to make sense of it all, this [installation in his book series] has the wisdom to guide you through the days ahead," Slootmaker continued.

Tetteh currently serves as the Health Mission Chief for Warfighter Health at the Joint Artificial Intelligence Center (JAIC) in the Department of Defense (DoD), and he is a Thoracic Surgeon for MedStar Health and Walter Reed National Military Medical Center. He also leads a Specialized Thoracic Adapted Recovery (STAR) Team, in Washington, DC, and his research in thoracic transplantation aims to expand heart and lung recovery and save lives.

"Dr. Hassan Tetteh has created and crafted a beautiful, heartfelt book with his deeply personal "The Art of Human Care for COVID-19." This is an excellent blend of the linear and the sublime that moved me on several levels. A fabulous choice for anyone seeking a greater sense of purpose and optimal health." Paul Dolman, the Host of the "What Matters Most" podcast who provided an endorsement of the book said.

For more information about all of Tetteh's books, please visit www.artofhumancare.com and www.doctortetteh.com. Also, join Tetteh for the virtual launch of his book on April 29th at 7:00pm EDT - https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-art-of-human-care-for-covid-19-virtual-book-event-tickets-151587828275.

