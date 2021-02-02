Dr. Hisham Seify of Newport Beach CA named as one of Castle Connelly/US News Top doctors for 9 years in a row

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Board Certified Plastic Surgeon Hisham Seify MD, PhD, FACS (www.drseify.com) has been named a Castle Connelly top doctor for the year 2021. This makes the ninth year in a row where he received such a distinguished honor. The top doctor's selection is a meticulous process that include many guidelines and milestone achievements. The doctors on the list are nominated by their peers before a physician led committee to select the best doctors to be included. A similar process is also used for hospitals and Universities across the country. Doctors cannot pay to be on this list, they must be chosen.

Dr Hisham Seify

Dr. Hisham Seify is a Board-Certified Plastic Surgeon. He is a fellow of the American College of Surgeons, an active member of the American Society of Plastic Surgeons (ASPS) and The American Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgeons (ASAPS). He spent 13 years in post-graduate training, earning a master's degree, a PhD and board certification in Plastic surgery. He finished his plastic surgery Training at Emory University in 2005. He furthered his surgical training with a fellowship in Occuloplastic and Aesthetic Plastic Surgery.

He is currently an Associate Clinical Professor at the David Geffen UCLA School of Medicine in addition to being in private practice in Newport Beach CA (www.newportplastic.com).

Dr. Seify has published a wide range of scientific articles, and textbooks chapters. He has lectured and presented scientific papers nationally and overseas. Since 2008, he has been a visiting professor and guest speaker to hospitals overseas to perform surgeries.

He is the Winner of the 2007 prestigious Sherrell Aston Award from the American Society of Aesthetic Plastic surgeons (ASAPS). He is the winner of the 2013-2020 Orange County Physicians of excellence award. He is the immediate past president of the Orange County Society of Plastic Surgeons as well being an active member of many leadership organizations and committees.

He has been the chairman of the Board of ECN a nonprofit for cancer since 2011. He is currently the program director of the Orange County Aesthetic Fellowship endorsed by the American Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgeons. He lives in Orange County with his family with his time being divided between a busy surgical practice, education and nonprofit work.

