Dr. Huey P. Newton Foundation Establishes a GoFundMe Campaign for the Creation and Installation of a Memorial Bust in West Oakland

OAKLAND, Calif., Nov. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of its robust history program to preserve and promote the history and legacy of the Black Panther Party, the Dr. Huey P. Newton Foundation (HPNF) is undertaking a multi-pronged Black Panther Legacy Project. Our next initiative is the commission of renowned sculptor and artist Dana King to create a bust of Huey, which will be installed on landscaped walkway at the head of a street recently named for Huey in West Oakland. To support the creation and installation, the Foundation has launched a GoFundMe Campaign to raise money as well as awareness for the project.

"The story of the Black Panther Party and the story of Huey as well are woven into the fabric of Oakland," said Fredrika Newton, widow of Huey and co-founder of HPNF. "I've been wanting to do this for a long time, and particularly this year, when the people who live in Oakland as well as those who visit looking to immerse themselves in the history of the Black Panther Party, the time has never been more fitting. I believe this bronze sculpture will be a fundamental page in the story we're telling through our public history programs."

About the Huey Newton bust

The sculpture of Huey will be a commemorative art piece to honor the activism and the international impact he had around the world, which started so vibrantly in Oakland. Renowned sculptor Dana King is creating a bronze memorial bust of Huey that will be installed on a granite rock base with a granite seating area in front for people to use for offerings or to sit. The bust will be located on Dr. Huey P. Newton Way (formerly 9th Street) and Mandela Parkway in West Oakland. The funds we are raising have been earmarked for costs related to the creation, installation and future maintenance of the bronze bust.

How you can help

If you are interested in donating, the GoFundMe page is https://charity.gofundme.com/hueynewtonbust

If you want to learn more about the Foundation's new robust public history program, please visit https://hueypnewtonfoundation.org/initiatives

"For the first time in history, we are seeing monuments erected in order to tell the accurate history of the Black struggle and the significant social movements that worked to lift us up," added Fredrika. "In Oakland, the birthplace of the Black Panther Party, who we honor is who we are."

About the Dr. Huey P. Newton Foundation

The Dr. Huey P. Newton Foundation is a tax-deductible 501©3 that was found in 1993 by David Hilliard and Fredrika Newton. For more than 25 years, they have led the Black Panther Party Legacy bus tours, consulted on films, published books and have been featured in the San Francisco Chronicle and KQED. You can also find the Foundation on Instagram @hueypnewtonfoundation.

For More Information Contact:

