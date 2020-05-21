Dr. Jacobs® Naturals: Now Available At Rite Aid

BROOKLYN, N.Y., May 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Jacobs® Naturals, a family-owned company, announced immediate availability of their natural, multitasking Castile soaps in all Rite Aid stores throughout the United States for a limited time only.

Dr. Jacobs Naturals Castile Soaps specially formulated for the most sensitive skin are 100% vegetable based and made from natural and organic, antioxidant-rich olive and coconut oils that naturally moisturize your skin and never contain any toxins like parabens, preservatives, phthalates, artificial dyes, or artificial fragrances and are gluten free, cruelty-free, vegan, made in the USA, and Non-GMO Project Certified.

For nearly a decade, the Dr. Jacobs® Naturals brand has provided consumers a safe alternative to harsh, toxic conventional soaps with their thicker, more luxurious Castile body soaps specially formulated for the most sensitive skin, even eczema-prone skin. Rite Aid carries eleven of their plant-based Castile soaps made with natural/organic ingredients and essential oils: Almond Honey, Charcoal, Citrus, Coconut, Eucalyptus, Lavender, Peppermint, Rose, Fair Trade Shea Butter, Sweet Tea Tree, and Unscented. To find a store near you, go to drjacobsnaturals.com/apps/store-locator.

"It's scary to read the ingredient list on conventional soaps and know those toxins are being absorbed into your body. Having our toxic-free Castile soaps available at Rite Aid means that consumers have greater access to a natural and safe alternative." Founder & Owner, Joe Aini said.

Aini says, "We started Dr. Jacobs® Naturals with one mission in mind - to strengthen people's lives every day by putting their health first."

About Dr. Jacobs® Naturals

The inception of Dr. Jacobs® Naturals was actually a result of their oldest son who was having issues with eczema. After not being able to find an all-natural soap that was sensitive enough for his skin, they decided to create one. Along with their extensive line of plant-based body/hand washes and bar soaps, Dr. Jacobs® Naturals offers a full line of pet washes, non-toxic household cleaning solutions, and personal care products. Dr. Jacobs® Naturals products are available at many other retailers in the USA including: Stop & Shop, Harris Teeter, Giant Food, Giant Food Stores, Kinney Drugs and online at drjacobsnaturals.com and costco.com (coming in June).

For more information, visit www.drjacobsnaturals.com

