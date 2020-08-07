Dr. Jacqueline Walters Shares National Wellness Month Insights With Tips on TV Blog

ATLANTA, Aug. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Jacqueline Walters, MD, affectionately known as "Dr. Jackie", is the author of THE QUEEN V: EVERYTHING YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT SEX, INTIMACY, AND DOWN THERE HEALTH CARE. Dr. Jackie explains why National Wellness Month (August) this year will provide special challenges with the stress of quarantines.

HEALTHIER CHOICES THAT CAN MAKE A DIFFERENCE

Shares tips for Wellness Month, during stressful times.

Two recommendations are Renew Life® Extra Care Probiotic 50 billion, it helps re-establish digestive health and Renew Life® Ultimate Flora™ Women's Vaginal Probiotic 50 billion, it is a 4-in-1 solution to digestive, immune, vaginal, and urinary health support for a woman's unique needs. Renew Life® is available at The Vitamin Shoppe® and online at vitaminshoppe.com, a place trusted for quality health and wellness solutions.

HELPING WITH MENTAL HEALTH AND STRESS ISSUES

These are stressful times, but there are natural ways to help. Meditation is one go-to, but also Natural Vitality CALM®, made with Magnesium Citrate to deliver a calming sensation you can feel. For 37 years, Natural Vitality has been a trusted source of stress relief and relaxation through the power of Magnesium, and it comes in a delicious drink mix, gummies, or capsules. Natural Vitality is also available at The Vitamin Shoppe® and online at vitaminshoppe.com.

WELLNESS TIPS

Drink more water, exercise, eat more fruits and veggies, and don't go hungry. It is about economical and smart snacking, so always keep California Raisins in a bag. California Raisins are dried grapes that come by their sweetness naturally, with no added sugar or juice, making them a better sweet snack and ingredient. This little superfruit has so many benefits that help to maintain a healthy lifestyle; plus, they are ready to go, right out of the package. Take them as a snack on throughout the day or use them in different dishes like salads and oatmeal. For more information, visit calraisins.org

HELP PREVENT THE SPREAD OF INFECTION

Many of us are being more diligent to prevent the spread of infection. We are wearing masks and sanitizing our hands, but washing your hands is not enough to reduce the risk of infection. Sanitizing the nose is key. Think about it. Most people touch their nose 100 times a day on average, that is 100 possible chances to infect yourself and others. One recommendation is using Nozin® Nasal Sanitizer® antiseptic. It works like hand sanitizer for the nose. It is clinically proven to kill 99.99% of germs and can help protect from risk of infections for up to 12 hours. The active ingredient is 62% alcohol and it also has natural moisturizing oils that make it pleasant to use, and smells like fresh oranges. It is trusted by hospitals in the U.S. and can be bought it without prescription on Amazon or Nozin.com.

