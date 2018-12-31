LANCASTER, Pa., Dec. 31, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. James P. Argires is recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Pinnacle Lifetime Member in the field of Medicine in recognition of his role as a (Retired) Neurosurgeon.

With over fifty years of experience in the field of medicine, Dr. James P. Argires, now retired, has dedicated his life to providing exceptional service to the medical profession. A venerated professional, throughout his illustrious career, Dr. Argires attained extensive experience in the areas neurological surgery, tumors, and spinal surgery. Dr. Argires believes that "Neurosurgery is a very exciting field of medicine. I like the excitement and technology will increase the margin of survival."

When asked his advice to novices entering the field, Dr. Argires advises, "It takes a tremendous commitment. Emergencies take you from your family any time day or night." Attributing his success to his extensive and careful rapport with clients, ensuring that they receive the attention they deserve and helping without doing hard, Dr. Argires lends a patient centered approach in all facets of his practice. Though retired, Dr. Argires is currently interested in providing medical consultations to insurance companies.

Board Certified by the American Board of Neurosurgery, Dr. Argires is a distinguished fellow of several prominent organizations including the American College of Surgeons, the Pennsylvania State Neurosurgical Society, Congress of Neurological Surgeons, and the American Association of Neurological Surgeons.



While pursuing his educational endeavors, Dr. Argires earned his Medical Degree from the University of Alabama and also completed his internship from the University of Alabama.

When he is not working, Dr. Argires enjoys playing tennis, hunting, fishing, and sculpting in bronze.

Dr. Argires dedicates this recognition to Dr. Garbor Galbrait, Professor at the University of Alabama who he deems as a "physician's physician", his inspiration and mentor, as he was too many doctors over the years.

