Dr. James Weber, PhD, Receives Wisconsin Biohealth Business Achievement Award.

MARSHFIELD, Wis., Sept. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. James Weber PhD, President and Founder of PreventionGenetics, has been named the 2020 recipient of the Wisconsin Biohealth Business Achievement Award. The annual award recognizes leaders in Wisconsin for their achievements in the biohealth and life science industry.

Weber founded PreventionGenetics in 2004 with a vision of "improving lives through genetic testing". That vision has helped build a rapidly expanding company that provides comprehensive low cost, high quality clinical DNA testing. Today the company provides patients around the world with sequencing and deletion/duplication tests for nearly all clinically relevant genes.

Working in human genetics for nearly 40 years, Dr. Weber has seen monumental advances in technology, research, and access to genetic testing. Recently, PreventionGenetics released their first whole genome sequencing test, PGnome. "PreventionGenetics' new whole genome sequencing (WGS) test is the culmination of many years of hard work," stated Weber. "Despite my long involvement in human genetics, even I have been surprised by the power of WGS."

An internationally acclaimed research scientist, Dr. Weber was a major contributor to The Human Genome Project. His discovery of Short Tandem Repeat Polymorphisms (microsatellites) and creation of the Marshfield Maps of the human genome was a significant advance in human genetics. He has authored or co-authored more than 200 peer-reviewed scientific publications

Dr. Weber received a B.S. degree in chemistry from the University of Wisconsin-Madison, and a Ph.D. in biochemistry from the University of California-Berkeley. From 1982-1986, he served in the United States Army working on malaria vaccines at the Walter Reed Army Institute of Research in Washington. In 1986, Dr. Weber joined Marshfield Clinic Research Foundation where he was senior research scientist, director of the Center for Medical Genetics and director of the National Institutes of Health-funded Mammalian Genotyping Service.

About PreventionGenetics

Founded in 2004 and located in Marshfield, Wisconsin, PreventionGenetics is a CLIA and ISO 15189:2012 accredited laboratory. PreventionGenetics delivers clinical genetic testing of the highest quality at fair prices with exemplary service to people around the world.

PreventionGenetics provides tests for nearly all clinically relevant genes. These tests include our powerful and comprehensive whole genome sequencing test, PGnome® and whole exome sequencing test, PGxomeⓇ. PreventionGenetics also offers DNA Banking (PGDNABank), a long-term storage of a person's DNA. DNA Banking is available direct-to-consumer.

