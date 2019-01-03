Dr. Jan M. Lundberg, Former Head of R&D at AstraZeneca and Eli Lilly has Joined Betagenon's Board of Directors

STOCKHOLM, Jan. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- "Jan's executive industrial experience as head of R&D at two major pharmaceutical companies, and his involvement the discovery, development and approval of more than 20 products makes his experience and competence invaluable to Betagenon. As a member of the board of directors and as an investor, Jan will add significant strategic competence to the further clinical development and out-licensing of our First-in-Class PAN-AMPK activator O304." said Thomas Edlund, CEO of Betagenon AB.

At Eli Lilly Dr. Lundberg, as head of R&D has been instrumental in the submissions and approvals of 10 new products over the last five years. Before Lilly, he was global head of discovery research at AstraZeneca, where he played a key role in numerous drug candidate nominations, development projects and marketed-product support, as well as in-licensing, partnering and acquisitions.

First-in-Class PAN-AMPK Activator O304

The combined results in preclinical species and in phase I and phase IIa clinical trials, show that O304 exhibits potent beneficial effects on microvascular perfusion, blood pressure, renal hemodynamics, glucose homeostasis, cardiac function, NAFLD/NASH and obesity. O304 is well tolerated and exhibit a favorable safety profile in both preclinical species and in man, and shows no cardiac adverse effects.

O304 has the potential to be developed for multiple indications with high clinical need and BUSD market potential and is available for partnering.

Betagenon AB is a privately owned Swedish Biotechnology company.

Betagenon AB has received funding from EU's research and innovation framework program

Horizon 2020 (EU project 754268 - AMPK-DIAB). Contact: thomas.edlund@betagenon.com

