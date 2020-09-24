Dr. Jason Lo Joins Central Texas Pain Center in Waco, Texas

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Central Texas Pain Center is pleased to announce that Dr. Jason Lo has joined their team of highly talented interventional pain doctors to provide high-quality, care to patients in the Waco community.

According to Dr. Daniel Frederick, the Medical Director of Central Texas Pain Center, "we are very excited to grow our Waco interventional pain team by adding Dr. Lo. He will be an outstanding addition to our team and enable us to serve the Waco community with the highest quality interventional pain care."

Dr. Jason Lo is a fellowship trained pain management physician. He gained surgical experience as an orthopedic surgery resident before completing his anesthesiology residency at Baylor Scott & White Health Center in Temple, Texas. Dr. Lo then completed his pain fellowship training at Columbia University in New York City.

Dr. Lo is an auto-pedestrian survivor and can personally relate to many treatment and rehabilitation processes experienced by many pain patients. In addition to his practice and personal experience with pain, Dr. Lo has published articles in peer-reviewed medical journals and presented at national conferences on topics related to pain management. He believes in an individualized and multidisciplinary approach to pain management to reduce his patient's level of pain to increase their function and quality of life.

In his free time, Dr. Lo enjoys traveling, playing tennis, basketball, ultimate frisbee, various outdoor activities such as hiking, biking, skiing, and jumping off cliffs (into bodies of water).

About Central Texas Pain Center

Central Texas Pain Center is an interventional pain management group practice committed to treating patients suffering from any type of acute or chronic pain. Their expert physicians develop treatment plans from a host of multidisciplinary approaches. Individualized treatment programs are designed to improve patients' quality of life, allowing them to return to normal daily functions.

About Pain Specialists of America:

Pain Specialists of America is a practice management company that provides management services in Texas to Central Texas Pain Center's and Pain Specialists of Austin's 17 interventional pain clinics and urine toxicology labs. Pain Specialists of America also manages two ambulatory surgical centers located in Austin and Killeen, TX, and provides management services to the Hunters Creek Pharmacy. Many of the physician leaders supported by Pain Specialists of America have trained at the nation's most prestigious medical centers in the country like Harvard Medical School, NYU Langone Medical Center, and the Cleveland Clinic. Pain Specialists of America works with its practice affiliates to provide best in class administrative support so that these practices can focus on providing patients exceptional interventional pain care by deploying best practices and the latest interventional pain treatments.

