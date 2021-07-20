Dr. Jay's Naturals Selects The Birdwell Foundation For PTSD As Primary Charity Recipient

Profits from all-natural, plant-based products to help prevent veteran and first responder suicides, restore lives. Tweet this

Dr. Jay's most notable proprietary, all-natural products include Thera Gel and FlavoCare. These formulations utilize a proprietary process with the potent flavonoid apigenin complemented with other flavonoids and phenylpropanoids scientifically proven to reduce inflammation in the body, stimulate healing, and increase oxygenation at the cellular level.

These are all issues from which Wounded Warriors, daring first responders, and the public suffer alike. The multi-use Thera Gel anti-inflammatory skincare product stimulates a natural healing response to infection, injury, and burns. It is demonstrated to relieve pain while accelerating repair and recovery in body, joints and skin.

Dr. Jay's FlavoCare capsules contain a unique blend of flavonoids – apigenin, luteolin, chrysoeriol and tricin -- with a proprietary process for enhanced bioavailability. In addition to lowering inflammation, published studies (NIH and PubMed) show these flavonoids can increase energy, relieve pain, fight free radical damage, support bodily strength, lower risk and provide possible amelioration of major diseases, and stimulate repair at the molecular level.

Together, the products are a natural fit with the Birdwell Foundation's key constituents and their goals for a future "fit and active life." Helping Birdwell reach, serve and help restore more veterans and first responders is consistent with the mission of Dr. Jay's Naturals (https://drjaysnaturals.com). Even more PTSD suffers can be reached if more companies and product lines follow suit and support the Foundation.

