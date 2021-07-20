Dr. Jay's Naturals Selects The Birdwell Foundation For PTSD As Primary Charity Recipient
Jul 20, 2021, 06:32 ET
HOUSTON, July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mr. Gene Birdwell, majority stockholder of Dr. Jay's Naturals, announces adoption of the Birdwell Foundation for PTSD as the charitable recipient of 20% of profits from Dr. Jay's proprietary products. This initiative is a global pledge to help reduce the suicide pandemic among veterans and first responders. The Birdwell Foundation was selected because the nationwide nonprofit organization offers programs and peer-to-peer support proven effective in bringing the nation's heroes out of darkness with hope and help for productive and fulfilling lives.
Dr. Jay's Naturals would like to inspire other businesses and individuals to support the Birdwell Foundation for PTSD's work on behalf of those suffering PTSD and related illnesses. This is a continuation of Dr. Jay Collins' life-long devotion to the health, well-being and restoration of people and animals, the driving force behind his innovative work to develop effective plant-powered options with enhanced bioavailability for skincare, pet care, pain relief and many scientifically-proven benefits of flavonoids (internally and topically).
Dr. Jay's most notable proprietary, all-natural products include Thera Gel and FlavoCare. These formulations utilize a proprietary process with the potent flavonoid apigenin complemented with other flavonoids and phenylpropanoids scientifically proven to reduce inflammation in the body, stimulate healing, and increase oxygenation at the cellular level.
These are all issues from which Wounded Warriors, daring first responders, and the public suffer alike. The multi-use Thera Gel anti-inflammatory skincare product stimulates a natural healing response to infection, injury, and burns. It is demonstrated to relieve pain while accelerating repair and recovery in body, joints and skin.
Dr. Jay's FlavoCare capsules contain a unique blend of flavonoids – apigenin, luteolin, chrysoeriol and tricin -- with a proprietary process for enhanced bioavailability. In addition to lowering inflammation, published studies (NIH and PubMed) show these flavonoids can increase energy, relieve pain, fight free radical damage, support bodily strength, lower risk and provide possible amelioration of major diseases, and stimulate repair at the molecular level.
Together, the products are a natural fit with the Birdwell Foundation's key constituents and their goals for a future "fit and active life." Helping Birdwell reach, serve and help restore more veterans and first responders is consistent with the mission of Dr. Jay's Naturals (https://drjaysnaturals.com). Even more PTSD suffers can be reached if more companies and product lines follow suit and support the Foundation.
Media Contact
Roger Marshall
National Director of Outreach
The Birdwell Foundation For PTSD
281-508-5978
[email protected]
SOURCE Birdwell Foundation
Share this article