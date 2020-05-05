Dr. Jenny Wilkins, A Newsmaker In The Naturopathic Medical World, Retains TransMedia Group As Her PR Doctor To Operate On Creating Even More Media Exposure For Her

BOCA RATON, Fla., May 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TransMedia Group to prescribe heavy doses of media for its new naturopathic newsmaker client, Dr. Jenny Wilkins.

The Sarasota, FL-based naturopathic Doctor, clinical research associate and author is also CEO and proprietor of the noted health and wellness family pharmacy, ageVital , providing consulting to the community on achieving optimum health for all ages.

"I'm excited to have TransMedia Group as my 'PR DOC' who'll lead public relations efforts on my behalf as well as for ageVital as their storied PR history continuously makes news waves nationwide," said Dr. Jenny Wilkins.

"It's especially important now with so many people sheltering at home and looking to medical professionals for their expert advice during this pandemic."

"Our campaign will illustrate Dr. Jenny's commitment and passion in providing the best wellness solutions in naturopathic medicine," said TransMedia President Adrienne Mazzone, who is also managing editor of Dietary Supplement News. "Many are increasingly tuned in to what's going on in wellness and we're pleased to position Dr. Jenny as a thought leader.

"As Dr. Jenny is so effervescent on camera and articulate in talking about naturopathic remedies, TransMedia will heighten her prominence on local and national media outlets as an expert health and medical news source focused on naturopathic medicine, anti-aging, weight loss and other areas," said Mazzone.

"We're certain media, including regional publications, will be interested in doing profiles on her as a woman entrepreneur spanning the print, online, TV and radio categories as her perspectives have been regularly featured on ABC, NBC, the CW and many others," said TransMedia CEO and former top network television executive Tom Madden.

"As her passion and charismatic persona will appeal to media, we're pleased to convey that passionate expertise to top media as we're accustomed to doing," he said.

The award-winning firm will put forward her availability for upcoming speaking opportunities as well.

"It's a perfect time to publicize her expertise and position her as a leading female health professional and entrepreneur," said Madden. "More people are looking to health professionals for advice given the COVID-19 pandemic affecting everyone."

For more information on ageVital, follow the link here and on Facebook . Follow Dr. Jenny Wilkins on Facebook and Instagram .

Contact: Dilara Tuncer l 941.549.3571 l [email protected] .

SOURCE TransMedia Group

Related Links

www.allovermedia.com

