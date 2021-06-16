Dr. Jonas Bjune, PT, DPT, Cert. DN is recognized by Continental Who's Who

NEW YORK, June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Jonas Bjune, PT, DPT, Cert. DN is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Top Physical Therapist for his commitment to extraordinary patient care.

Dr. Jonas Bjune, PT, DPT, Cert. DN

Dr. Bjune decided to become a Physical Therapist because he believes it's the best way to help patients with their pain and movement dysfunctions in order for them to return to a pain-free lifestyle. He prides himself on spending a full hour with each patient individually to deliver the highest level of attentive care. Dr. Bjune's specializations in manual therapy and clinical reasoning set him apart from other PTs. He writes educational blog posts on his website about the benefits of this distinct style of treatment.

At his facility, Avant-Garde Physical Therapy, Dr. Bjune offers ultrasound imaging, pre- and post-op care, manual therapy, as well as aqua therapy for patients who have their own pools. He offers convenient services via telehealth and also travels around New York City to make his services as accessible as possible.



Dr. Bjune's top-notch education in England and New York prepared him with a comprehensive medical background. He graduated valedictorian of the Healthcare Faculty at Oxford Brookes University with Honors. He attended NYU to receive his Doctorate of Physical Therapy for Practicing Physical Therapists.



Dr. Bjune previously counseled patients as a physiotherapist, managing three clinics with up to 100 patients per week in 2014. He then worked as a Physical Therapist at Equilibrium Physical Therapy before starting his own practice in 2020. He specializes in manual therapy, orthopedics, sports PT, injury prevention, and pain management. He believes that patient care takes time and is not a protocol.



As a testament to his professional excellence, Dr. Bjune has received the honor of Top Physical Therapist 2021 by America's Best Doctors. He is a member of the American Physical Therapy Association and GLMA: Health Professionals Advancing LGBTQ Equality. He is certified in Pilates and ultrasound guided dry needling.



Dr. Bjune would like to thank his family in Norway for their love and support. He enjoys spending time with his dog, scuba diving, biking on his Peloton, and running. In the future, he plans to open a second larger office in New York, NY.

For further information, please visit avantgardephysicaltherapy.com/.

Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, [email protected]

SOURCE Continental Who's Who

Related Links

http://www.continentalwhoswho.com

