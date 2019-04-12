Dr. Jonathan Greenburg, Foremost Expert on Snoring and Sleep Apnea, Provides HappyZ Tips for Better Sleep Month

RENO, Nev., April 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Jonathan Greenburg, DDS, preeminent U.S. expert on snoring and sleep apnea who #SnoreSolved Shaquille O'Neal's sleep issues, is offering tips on how to get "happy Z's" in time for Better Sleep Month in May. Greenburg is the creator of the FDA-cleared anti-snoring device, Zyppah, featuring the dual action "seat belt for the tongue" and airway opening jaw thrust action. He is available for interviews.

"The human operating system requires sleep to function," said Dr. Greenburg. "Many studies show how lack of sleep affects brain function and physical abilities."

You need oxygen. Most people don't realize that snoring is a partial blockage of the airway by your tongue. Sleep apnea, the complete blockage of the airway, is more serious. Since the body is struggling for oxygen all night, the chances of heart attack increase by three times and stroke by fourfold. It's imperative to get checked and properly diagnosed. The people who know how to diagnose are often dentists. You can find certified physicians nationwide at SleepCertified.com. Your life depends on getting at least six hours of sleep a night. When getting behind the wheel without enough sleep, you are increase your chances of getting into an accident. The Department of Transportation recently did a study that showed that drivers with less than six hours of sleep had 1.2x the possibility of getting into an accident. Sleepiness is the cause for 7% of all motor vehicle incidents annually and 15% of fatal crashes, which translates to 330,000 sleep-related accidents. An American Academy of Sleep Medicine study shows that those with obstructive sleep apnea are 2.3 x more likely to be in a motor vehicle accident. Conversely, the study also showed that patients who use CPAP therapy for an average of four hour per night fared 70% better. Interrupted sleep can affect weight gain, cancer, diabetes and depression. Not enough sleep creates daytime fatigue and affects cognitive processing and productivity. Here are some studies that will surprise you: Sleep Apnea and Cancer: Analysis of a Nationwide Population Sample, Study Links Severe Sleep Apnea to an Increased Risk of Stroke, Cancer, and Death, Sleep Apnea Tied to Increased Cancer Risk

"Sleep issues can be caused from many things. Some of the biggest ones are hormonal changes which both women and men experience after the age of 40," said Dr. Greenburg. "Eating food past 6 p.m. or close to bedtime makes the body work hard to digest instead of relax. There's a difference between mental and physical tiredness; both are needed to sleep well. Exercise every day; without it, the body doesn't get enough serotonin and the brain goes into high gear at night. When you wake in the middle of the night, you need tools. I suggest deep breathing, at least 15-25 very full breaths in and out through your nose if you can with three to six second pauses at the top of both the inhale and exhale. This calms the nervous system. And, if you're snoring, get checked immediately, this could change your life overnight."

