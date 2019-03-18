Dr. Jonathan Spergel Awarded 2018 Patient Impact Award for Novel Treatment of Eosinophilic Esophagitis

"It's an honor to be recognized by the Pennsylvania Life Sciences community," said Dr. Spergel. "Being designated as a Frontier Program last year by CHOP has helped us make strides in the search for a treatment for EoE, and we believe we can someday help these patients move beyond managing their symptoms to finding a cure."

Dr. Spergel's treatment involves using a skin patch with trace amounts of milk protein to slowly desensitize a patient's allergic reaction. Currently, the only way to diagnose EoE is by a biopsy of the esophagus. The underlying cause is almost always a food allergy, and children must be placed on a restrictive diet for months in order for the esophagus to heal. Once that happens, foods are slowly re-introduced to attempt to discover the food or foods causing the allergy. Dr. Spergel and his team at the Food Allergy Center are actively working toward a cure, and CHOP is among a small group of hospitals able to treat patients with this rare disease.

Life Sciences Pennsylvania's Patient Impact Award recognizes a medicine, therapy, device, or organization that made a significant contribution to the quality of healthcare or length of life of patients in 2018. Eligible organizations include medical device, diagnostic, pharmaceutical, biotechnology companies and research institutions with significant operations in Pennsylvania. The honorees are selected by a committee of representatives from the Pennsylvania healthcare and academic research community, and the award is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross. ITF Pharma and Takeda were among the other winners of the Patient Impact Award.

About Children's Hospital of Philadelphia: Children's Hospital of Philadelphia was founded in 1855 as the nation's first pediatric hospital. Through its long-standing commitment to providing exceptional patient care, training new generations of pediatric healthcare professionals, and pioneering major research initiatives, Children's Hospital has fostered many discoveries that have benefited children worldwide. Its pediatric research program is among the largest in the country. In addition, its unique family-centered care and public service programs have brought the 564-bed hospital recognition as a leading advocate for children and adolescents. For more information, visit http://www.chop.edu

Contact: Camillia Travia

Children's Hospital of Philadelphia

(267) 426-6251 (office)

(425) 492-5007 (cell)

traviac@email.chop.edu

SOURCE Children's Hospital of Philadelphia

Related Links

http://www.chop.edu

