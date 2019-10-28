Dr. Josh Eisen Announces Run for NY-17 Congressional Seat

HARRISON, N.Y., Oct. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Josh Eisen announces his candidacy for Congress in New York's 17th congressional district. Dr. Eisen's entry into the race presents voters with a modern Republican who is making a Republican claim on progress. Dr. Eisen claims a traditional and community-centered vision for progressivism. He is suited to represent the district, its communities, its people and their values. His campaign is rolling out a bold progressive agenda that they say is at once forward-looking and actionable. Presently, their website includes three policy positions and promises more soon. Among those already posted is ambitious legislation that envisions an expansion of commercial use of drones for transportation. It includes over $500 million of spending in the 17th and neighboring districts to test and establish protocols for drone traffic control.

Dr. Eisen is the son of a Holocaust survivor. His father survived Auschwitz before escaping Communism and coming to the United States as a refugee in 1956. Dr. Eisen's background compels his conviction to stand up to radicalism that both marginalizes faith and threatens the sacred protections separating church from state. Dr. Eisen initially sought a career as an academic. Obligated to support his parents, he did not possess the privilege necessary for such academic pursuits and, instead, had to focus on earning money. Echoing these sentiments in a letter to local officials, Dr. Eisen wrote, "I know labor and the stress of having to earn money when it is not there, especially when the well-being and dignity of loved ones are at stake."

Dr. Eisen is a resident of Harrison, where he is raising a family and has lived for 15 years. Dr. Eisen deeply supports the communities with which he identifies. His campaign is promising that his time in Congress will be marked by the same commitment and personal sacrifice. He knows his district, understands the law and is eager to legislate. He starts up, owns and invests in small businesses, primarily in the HR, legal and education spaces. Dr. Eisen earned both an MBA and a Ph.D. in Religion from Columbia University. He also completed a B.A. in Ancient Greek at Queens College and an M.A. at NYU with a specialization in Ancient Near Eastern and Minoan Archaeology and Ritual. His doctoral work was focused on Legal Theory and Religion and included a three-year fellowship at Cardozo Law School.

Dr. Eisen identifies as a true progressive because, as he states, progress is not partisan. "I am excited to share a meaningful vision for progressing forward with ideas for our district, state and nation," Dr. Eisen stated. To questions regarding his use of the word "progressive," he recently responded, "I believe that the word has been co-opted by partisan ambitions that are disconnected from true progress. I will lay out a vision for effective bi-partisan Progressivism. Progress is a national priority and progressivism must be above politics to work." Dr. Eisen finished by declaring, "I am a leader, not a politician."

For more information, visit eisenforcongress.com. For all questions or press inquiries, email info@eisenforcongress.com.

SOURCE Eisen For Congress, Inc.

Related Links

http://eisenforcongress.com

