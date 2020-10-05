Dr. Josh Eisen Rolls Out Ambitious Plan to Engage Voters

HARRISON, N.Y., Oct. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Josh Eisen and the Josh Eisen Campaign are rolling out an ambitious plan to engage with voters throughout the district. Dr. Eisen and the Josh Eisen Campaign staff announced that they are opening retail campaign headquarters throughout the district. The Eisen Campaign will invite voters to events at which Dr. Eisen will listen to voters and share his vision for the district.

Because of the increased interest in Dr. Eisen's candidacy, the Josh Eisen Campaign says that "Dr. Eisen is available to engage voters directly in meaningful and dynamic ways. The Eisen Campaign attributes the increased interest to what the Eisen Campaign is calling "Dr. Eisen's innovative vision to bring jobs and programs to the district and a desire on the part of voters to learn more about them."

The Eisen Campaign announced several events and programming that will take place in October.

Covid-19: Vaccines vs. Shots – Dr. Eisen and the Eisen Campaign have invited immunologists and epidemiologists to answer voter questions. Dr. Eisen will join them on a panel to discuss the difference between vaccines and shots as well as their relevance to Covid-19. Covid-safe drinks, snacks and childcare will be provided.

– Dr. Eisen and the Eisen Campaign have invited immunologists and epidemiologists to answer voter questions. Dr. Eisen will join them on a panel to discuss the difference between vaccines and shots as well as their relevance to Covid-19. Covid-safe drinks, snacks and childcare will be provided. An Evening to Network, Covid-Style – At these events to be held at all of the Eisen Campaign's headquarters, local small-business owners and freelancers are welcome to meet, mingle and learn. Dr. Eisen will be available to discuss specific business matters as well as general challenges facing the economy in the district where people will benefit from Dr. Eisen's decades of practical business experience and academic training.

– At these events to be held at all of the Eisen Campaign's headquarters, local small-business owners and freelancers are welcome to meet, mingle and learn. Dr. Eisen will be available to discuss specific business matters as well as general challenges facing the economy in the district where people will benefit from Dr. Eisen's decades of practical business experience and academic training. Sharing Food, Sharing Culture, Covid-Notwithstanding – At these events to be held at all of the Eisen Campaign's headquarters, local restaurants, caterers and vendors will share hygienically-served food that reflects the diverse cultures and cuisines in our district and communities.

– At these events to be held at all of the Eisen Campaign's headquarters, local restaurants, caterers and vendors will share hygienically-served food that reflects the diverse cultures and cuisines in our district and communities. Community, Parenting and Faith – Dr. Eisen and the Eisen Campaign have invited parenting experts as well as local faith and community leaders to discuss the challenges of achieving parenting goals when there is a cacophony of ideas competing for our children's attention. Covid-appropriate childcare will be provided.

– Dr. Eisen and the Eisen Campaign have invited parenting experts as well as local faith and community leaders to discuss the challenges of achieving parenting goals when there is a cacophony of ideas competing for our children's attention. Covid-appropriate childcare will be provided. Strength, Fitness and Covid – At these events to be held at the different Eisen Campaign Headquarters, voters will have an opportunity to learn how to stay fit and strong when gyms are closed and winter coming. Dr. Eisen and the Eisen Campaign have invited trainers and fitness experts to make presentations to voters. Trainers, Experts and Dr. Eisen will be available to answer questions.

– At these events to be held at the different Eisen Campaign Headquarters, voters will have an opportunity to learn how to stay fit and strong when gyms are closed and winter coming. Dr. Eisen and the Eisen Campaign have invited trainers and fitness experts to make presentations to voters. Trainers, Experts and Dr. Eisen will be available to answer questions. Nutrition, Eating and Feeding – At these events to be held at locations to be announced by the Eisen Campaign, voters will have a chance to learn about overcoming challenges to healthy and nutritious eating. Dr. Eisen and the Eisen Campaign have invited nutritionists and health experts to address the unique challenges that emerged because of the pandemic. Dr. Eisen and the Experts will be available to engage in dialogue. Dr. Eisen and the Eisen Campaign have included pediatric and geriatric experts to address those populations and the caretakers who feed them.

– At these events to be held at locations to be announced by the Eisen Campaign, voters will have a chance to learn about overcoming challenges to healthy and nutritious eating. Dr. Eisen and the Eisen Campaign have invited nutritionists and health experts to address the unique challenges that emerged because of the pandemic. Dr. Eisen and the Experts will be available to engage in dialogue. Dr. Eisen and the Eisen Campaign have included pediatric and geriatric experts to address those populations and the caretakers who feed them. Infrastructure in Westchester / Rockland – At these events to take place at Eisen Campaign Headquarters throughout the district, voters have an opportunity to learn about local infrastructure and to share their own ideas. Dr. Eisen and the Eisen Campaign have invited experts to discuss local infrastructure needs. Dr. Eisen and the experts will also be available to answer questions.

– At these events to take place at Eisen Campaign Headquarters throughout the district, voters have an opportunity to learn about local infrastructure and to share their own ideas. Dr. Eisen and the Eisen Campaign have invited experts to discuss local infrastructure needs. Dr. Eisen and the experts will also be available to answer questions. Awareness and Self-Defense – Dr. Eisen and the Eisen Campaign have invited self-defense experts and law enforcement to engage voters about how to remain vigilant and aware. Voters will be able to listen to short presentations and then ask questions. Dr. Eisen will also be available to answer questions regarding any issues.

J. Smus, an Eisen Campaign Spokesman, said, "Because of Covid restrictions and space limitations, voters must register in advance, especially if they require childcare." The Eisen Campaign also specifically advised that those seeking childcare should register their children early. The Eisen Campaign noted that all accommodations are on a first-come first-served basis. However, Dr. Eisen stated, "So long as there is interest, we will invite back the experts and caterers and repeat the events." He quipped "this is what leaders do."

Media Contact:

Josh Smus

Phone: +1 (917) 865-7444

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Eisen for Congress, Inc.