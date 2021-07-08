Dr. Keith Ablow Advises Inquiry into Covid-19 Potentially Triggering Violence

BOSTON, July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Keith Ablow, founder of the executive consulting, life coaching and personal empowerment platform Pain-2-Power (www.pain-2-power.com) and a forensic psychiatrist for 25 years, is alerting public health officials, defense attorneys and criminal courts to the possibility that Covid-19, since it affects the central nervous system in unknown ways, both acutely and chronically, could also trigger irritability, psychotic thinking and even violence.

"In some studies," Dr. Ablow noted, "up to a third of those who contract Covid-19 experience long-term neuropsychiatric symptoms, including psychosis and anxiety. And not all of these individuals, by any means, had preexisting psychiatric disorders. So, it is certainly possible that Covid-19 also could be at the root of irritability, impulsivity and even violence."

Dr. Ablow has testified in criminal cases around the country while practicing forensic psychiatry and also is the author of the New York Times bestseller, Inside the Mind of Scott Peterson [https://www.amazon.com/Inside-Scott-Peterson-Keith-Ablow/dp/0312352050/ref=sr_1_1?dchild=1&keywords=inside+the+mind+of+scott+peterson&qid=1625452882&s=books&sr=1-1], as well as the bestseller Inside the Mind of Casey Anthony [https://www.amazon.com/Inside-Mind-Casey-Anthony-Psychological/dp/1250039630]. He was himself the target of a murder attempt during 2010 [https://www.foxnews.com/opinion/life-lesson-from-the-man-who-tried-to-kill-me].

"As we see a spike in violence unfolding in many cities across the country," Dr. Ablow said, "it is important to determine if Covid-19 might be affecting neurologically vulnerable individuals in ways that contribute to hostility and inability to conform one's behavior to the requirements of the law. With Delta variants also now circulating, getting a handle on this should be a focus of significant public health efforts."

Dr. Ablow pointed out that criminal defense attorneys might be remiss if they fail to determine whether their clients—especially first-time violent offenders—contracted Covid-19 and whether the infection is currently present in their cerebrospinal fluid, along with markers of increased central nervous system inflammation.

"I am certainly not saying with any certainty that Covid-19 can explain a significant number of episodes of violence," Dr. Ablow said. "What I am saying is that the issue should be examined, in a methodical manner. If Covid-19 can impair the ability of any number of people to conform their behavior to the requirements of the law, we should know that—and sooner, rather than later."

Dr. Ablow graduated from Brown University with a degree in neurosciences with highest honors and went on to graduate from the Johns Hopkins School of Medicine, complete a psychiatry residency at New England Medical Center and practice forensic psychiatry for 25 years before working full-time on his Pain-2-Power.com programming. He is the author of 16 books, a former Washington Post and New York Times columnist, the former host of the nationally-syndicated Dr. Keith Ablow Show, the former national psychology/psychiatry commentator for the Fox News Network and has been most recently a frequent guest on Newsmax TV and Inside Edition. He has appeared over 1,000 times on national television, including on The Today Show, Good Morning America, 20/20, CBS This Morning, Fox & Friends, and multiple times on Oprah. He is the co-founder of Help22.org, which seeks to provide life coaching, counseling and psychiatric consultation to veterans free of charge.

