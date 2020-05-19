Dr. Keith Ablow Launches Pain-2-Power Program for Life Coaching, Counseling and Mentoring

BOSTON, May 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- New York Times bestselling self-help author Dr. Keith Ablow has launched Pain-2-Power, his life coaching, counseling and mentoring program designed to discover, strengthen and deploy the most powerful parts of a person's core self.

"Each of us has a unique purpose in life and the potential to find happiness and love, defeat anxiety or self-doubt, and identify our most treasured goals and achieve them," Dr. Ablow said. "I built Pain-2-Power as the pathway to make all that happen—for anyone who is ready to optimize their existence."

When profound adversity visited Dr. Ablow in his own life, he used that adversity to crystallize and perfect the ideas behind the Pain-2-Power healing system.

Dr. Ablow has appeared hundreds of times on the Today Show, Good Morning America, Fox & Friends, CBS This Morning, 20/20 and a host of other shows. He has written for The New York Times, the Washington Post, the New York Post, Men's Health, Good Housekeeping, Discover and dozens of other publications. He was the host of his own syndicated talk show, The Dr. Keith Ablow Show, produced by Telepictures (Warner Brothers).

Pain-2-Power goes far beyond traditional life coaching because of its unique combination of coaching, counseling and mentoring. It makes it possible to overcome current challenges, but also identifies and defeats negative patterns of emotion, thought and behavior rooted in one's past life experiences. And that clears the runway for clients to envision and move confidently toward the most remarkable future they can imagine.

"We're born to explore and dream and express ourselves," Dr. Ablow said. "Then, we encounter suboptimal or truly painful or actually traumatic events that make us wary, make us deny our feelings, make us bury some of our dreams and make us second-guess our intuitions and instincts. It's like we're born as Ferraris and end up at 20- or 30- or 50-years-old needing to discover that there have been 'governors' or 'speed limiters' added to the engine when we weren't aware of it. No wonder we're not accelerating the way we were built to. Pain-2-Power clears all those resistors out of your mind."

Dr. Ablow works one-to-one with his clients, who have included CEOs, entrepreneurs, journalists, professional athletes, and political leaders, even Cabinet members.

"Pain-2-Power makes personal transformation possible and takes empowerment to the next level," Ablow said. "I see people as works of art. Masterpieces. This is my way of helping as many individuals as I can to become everything they were meant to be."

Dr. Ablow meets with clients in person, via telephone or via video chat.

