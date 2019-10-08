Dr. Ken Varner joins Koolbridge Solar Board of Advisors

WILMINGTON, N.C., Oct. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- "We are extremely pleased to announce that Dr. Ken Varner has agreed to join the Koolbridge Solar Board of Advisors. With a PhD in Electrical Engineering, he brings with him a wealth of hands-on experience in business development and technical consulting in the fields of solar project development, energy management, and energy data software development," said Bill Griffin, CEO/President, Koolbridge Solar.

Dr. Varner is Co-Founder and Operating Manager for vaireco GmbH of Konstanz, Germany. The Company focuses on aerial inspection technology, unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) operations in Germany and Switzerland, 3D business development of calibration survey systems, development of AI-driven thermal cameras for automated UAV applications, UAV data analysis services in Germany, Switzerland, USA and Holland; and, he is a UAV pilot trainer for fly-to-measure techniques. Dr. Varner was also a start-up consultant for one of Europe's largest utility innovation hubs.

Dr. Varner was an Energy Data Analyst and Consultant for Cape Fear Solar Systems in Wilmington, NC USA from Feb 2013 – Dec 2015. In this position, he developed intelligence solutions for streamlining operations, sales, engineering and design of solar installations. He developed calibrated kWh production models based on 30-years of weather data with >99 % accuracy for use in financial guarantees.

He integrated models into proposal tools for rapid customer acquisition with scientific precision and automated engineering documents for utility and local permitting authorities. Dr. Varner trained Project Managers, Solar Engineers, Designers, and the Cape Fear Solar System sales team and he participated in the design of over 200 residential PV systems, including battery back-up and off-grid applications.

"I am very excited to join Koolbridge Solar because of two important factors: the technology and the team. Koolbridge Solar's core technology is engineered to solve two major problems: easier integration of solar and batteries into the home as well as grid stabilization when rolled out at a larger scale. The vast wealth of knowledge and business experience shared among its team means we can execute and start improving our energy balance," said Dr. Ken Varner.

Dr. Varner has a BS in Physics and Astronomy from UNC-Chapel Hill and a PhD in Electrical Engineering from the Universidad del Pais Vasco Bilbao, Spain.

About Koolbridge Solar

Koolbridge Solar is the "Gateway to the Intelligent Home™". It is the first company to design, develop and sell the next generation of innovative intelligence driven, solar-ready, electrical power products that automatically select the most economical use of utility, solar, battery, wind or generator power for homes and businesses on a circuit-by-circuit basis. Koolbridge Solar has patented and patent-pending products under development that effectively capture, manage and distribute electrical energy throughout homes or businesses. Moreover, with Koolbridge Solar's first product, the SMART LOAD CENTER™ obtaining UL67 approval, there is no power interruption whatsoever if the grid goes down while using solar power. For additional information go to: www.koolbridgesolar.com.

