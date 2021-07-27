Dr. Kevin Fleming of Grey Matters International, Inc. Discusses Neuroplasticity and Overcoming the Hedonic Treadmill

TULSA, Okla., July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- President and CEO of Grey Matters International, Inc. Dr. Kevin Fleming has released another insightful video for his huge pool of clients and followers. In this new video, Dr. Fleming discusses neuroplasty and shares his valuable suggestions for overcoming the hedonic treadmill. Grey Matters International, Inc. provides practical and highly effective mental health solutions beyond the realm of marginally effective mainstream psychology-based recovery approaches.

More about Grey Matters International, Inc. can be found at https://greymattersintl.com/.

The hedonic treadmill is a theoretical model of psychology about the human tendency to remain at a stable happiness level despite achieving major goals or changes in fortune. According to this theory, positive life events do affect happiness in the short term. However, in the long-term, people naturally revert to their hedonic set point.

In his recent video, Dr. Fleming talks about the universal human craving for a good lifestyle, affluence and extravagance. However, he feels that all these achievements ultimately lead to a dead end. He explains the concept of the hedonic treadmill and invites all viewers to avoid common pleasure-seeking activities and focus on things that lead to long-lasting and sustainable happiness.

"The hedonic treadmill is a concept that talks about a certain set point that we actually, truly have for happiness. If you become rich overnight, then you are going to have to really work hard to continue keeping that spike up high so you can get back to a baseline that makes sense. This is the madness of our world," Dr. Fleming explains.

"When you partner with Grey Matters, we're going to go through all these illusions that look so real around you. These will all melt away one day, but your heart, your desires for truth, happiness, beauty, goodness, love, and all these things that I know you want when you come to my site look around and try to find the right fit. Those are sustainable, those are lasting, and those are the things that I know with our methodology will help you get there," he added.

The entire video is now available at https://vimeo.com/567946708

Dr. Fleming founded an integrative model called "Assumptive Coaching" to challenge the common perception about change and the complex decision-making systems. He is an active member of the World Business Academy, Institute for Executive Development, and the American Society of Training & Development.

To find out more about Dr. Kevin Fleming and his work, please visit the official website of Grey Matters International, Inc.

About Grey Matters International, Inc.

Grey Matters International, Inc. is a niche, concierge services firm leveraging best practice neuroscience technologies, insights and tools for mood, decision making and behavioral concerns of the executive, high performance, or distinctive clientele.

