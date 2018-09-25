Dr. Kevin Sadati named best plastic surgeon in Orange County for the fourth year in a row

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Sept. 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Specialized facial and plastic surgeon Dr. Kevin Sadati was named "Best Cosmetic Surgeon in Orange County" in a poll conducted by the OC Register for the fourth year in a row. The OC Register's "Best of OC" list is based on the votes of local readers and published each year.

Dr. Sadati has gained a reputation by his patients in the Orange County area as a highly dedicated, skilled, and respected facial and plastic surgeon. Dr. Sadati has over a decade of facial and plastic surgery experience. During that time, he has performed over 3,500 face and neck lifts and has become known as one of the best facial plastic surgeons in the Orange County area. Dr. Sadati's reputation can also be attributed to the importance he places on creating natural-looking results that are long-lasting. He has also led the innovation of new, minimally invasive facial surgery techniques such as the Double-C Plication, a breakthrough technique in tightening the facial muscles for longer lasting results. With such outstanding results from these techniques, Dr. Sadati has written, published, and presented his findings.

Along with his experience and skill, Dr. Sadati is also known for the comfortable environment and safe surgical care that he provides to his patients in Orange County. Dr. Sadati is opening a new state of the art medical spa to better serve his patients. Dr. Sadati ensures that his patients' questions are answered prior to the procedure, so they feel completely prepared and comfortable going into surgery and have realistic expectations for their results. Rather than using general anesthesia, Dr. Sadati uses local or twilight sedation when appropriate, providing a safer, less invasive, and more cost-effective solution to patient comfort.

Dr. Sadati is thrilled by the news that he was voted the Best of OC Cosmetic Surgeon for the fourth year in a row. He works hard to provide his patients with the best plastic surgery care possible for the natural-looking results they desire. With his many years of experience and the latest techniques and technology, Dr. Sadati offers patients surgical care with a non-surgical look. Dr. Sadati thanks his patients for their vote in helping him receive this amazing award and is greatly honored.

For more information on Dr. Sadati and the procedures offered, visit his website at https://www.galleryofcosmeticsurgery.com.

CONTACT: Ian Ibbetson, 949-392-6369

SOURCE Dr. Kevin Sadati

Related Links

https://www.galleryofcosmeticsurgery.com

