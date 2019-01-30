Dr. Kim C. Byas, Sr., Appointed Program Director of Innovative Master of Science in Health Care Leadership

Dr. Byas cites two very important reasons for the formation of this new program. "First, many of us dream of a health care system that provides the best care with the best outcomes possible—regardless of ethnicity, cultural background, or financial circumstances. As most know, our health care model falls short of achieving this.



Second, Union Institute & University's historic and unique commitment to experimental adult education prepares motivated adults who want to work to improve health care access and eliminate health inequities. Consequently, Union Institute & University has more than five decades of success in helping adult learners first transform their lives; and then transform their communities and promote social justice. Union Institute & University is nationally ranked as the fourth best university for adult learners—individuals who work, support families, and have very busy lives while seeking to change the world."

Dr. Byas was instrumental in designing this accredited and 100 percent online program that includes the following unique program features.

Each student works with a senior health care executive who will be a mentor from start to finish. This feature is both unique and essential to the MS-HCL program because research shows that the most important determinant of long-term leadership success is mentoring. Subsequently, students will work with mentors in the field who can model behavior and help them navigate very complex health care settings. Such mentoring will help each student become an effective leader in today's rapidly changing health care field. To encourage professionalism and to foster enthusiasm for life-long learning, each student in the MS-HCL program will be given a membership of the American College of Healthcare Executives (ACHE)—the premier professional organization for health care leaders. As part of the admission process, each student must identify a work-related project that is addressed throughout their coursework. At the conclusion of the program, each student will have a work plan or a finished project ready for implementation. In addition, the MS-HCL program offers coursework that emphasizes population health, social entrepreneurship, and data analytics. After completing this program in 12 months on a full-time basis, each graduate will be prepared to provide ethical and creative leadership that promotes social justice in health care.

Unlike MBA programs that cost at least two to four times more that the MS-HCL program, this program is also distinct and different from MBA in health care, MHA, and MPH degree programs in this one key way: The MS-HCL Program trains participants to lead financially successful organizations and foster social justice in health care delivery—not study policy or develop research models. The MS-HCL program will impart practical knowledge and leadership skills for achieving social change, as well as fostering creative problem solving within an ethical framework. Ultimately, graduates of the MS-HCL program will drive success within their health care organizations.

For more information about this online MS-HCL program for adults with at least three years of health care-related work experience or to register, go to https://myunion.edu/academics/masters/healthcare-leadership//.

About Kim C. Byas, Sr., PhD, MPH, FACHE

Dr. Byas is Program Director, Union Institute & University's Master of Science in Health Care Leadership degree. Prior to accepting this position, he served for more than 16 years as the regional executive with the American Hospital Association working with hospitals on federal advocacy, health care system transformation, and health policy.

He has more than 40 years of successful leadership and innovation in health care settings ranging from his role as the interim president/CEO, Institute for Diversity in Health Management; CEO of Kailo Alliance—a health care strategic consulting company; executive director of a multispecialty physicians group; and as adjunct faculty with DePaul University's Master in Public Administration program and Loyola University of Chicago's MBA in Healthcare.

Dr. Byas received his Ph.D. with a concentration in Ethical and Creative Leadership from Union Institute & University in Cincinnati; Master in Public Health from The University of Michigan, Ann Arbor; and B.A. from Wittenberg University, Springfield, Ohio. He is a Fellow of the American College of Healthcare Executives.

He volunteers with many not-for-profit organizations—including the National Association of Health Services Executives; the HCA Corris Boyd Scholarship Committee; the advisory boards of the Master of Health Administration at the University of Illinois at Chicago and Master of Health Services Administration at Xavier University in Cincinnati; March of Dimes—Chicago and Illinois; the Advisory Board to the Office of Equity and Inclusion at The University of Michigan, and the Multi-racial and Multicultural Council of the National Rural Health Association.

He is a former board member with Union Institute & University where he served as vice-chair; a board member of the Chicago College of Performing Arts of Roosevelt University; and a founding board member and past chair of the Asian Health Care Leaders Association.

ACADEMIC HONORS

Oncology Research Fellowship, Harper‑Grace Hospital; Detroit, MI

Philosophy Honor Society, Wittenberg; Springfield, OH

Summer Research Fellowship, Michigan Cancer Foundation; Detroit, MI

Indiana State Hoosier Scholar; Gary, IN

Federal Government

Grant Reviewer for HHS Federal Office of Rural Health Policy

Adviser to the HHS Office of Minority Health

HPSA & MUA Advisory Committee, HRSA

Professional Associations

American College of Healthcare Executives

American Public Health Association

American Society of Association Executives

Asian Health Care Leaders Association—founding board member and board chair (2011-2013)

Chicago Health Executive Forum

Multi-cultural and Multi-racial Council of the National Rural Health Association

National Association of Health Service Executives—Chicago Chapter

Speaker and Trainer

Presentations at state, regional, national, and international conferences such as International Conference of Nurse Practitioners and Advance Practice Nurses in Rotterdam, Healthcare Financial Management Association, American College of Healthcare Executives, American Hospital Association, Federal Office of Rural Health, Health and Human Services—Office of Minority Health, March of Dimes, National Association of Health Service Executives, and the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation.

About Union Institute & University

Union Institute & University is a non-profit, regionally accredited university specializing in providing quality higher education degrees for adults nationwide. Founded in 1964, Union's academic programs and services are the result of more than five decades of identifying and refining ways to structure and deliver education to meet the needs of adults. Distinguished as the pioneer in adult education, Union perfected the concepts now common in higher education such as the hybrid model, a blend of online and traditional classroom instruction, interdisciplinary studies, and student centered education with socially relevant and applicable learning outcomes in its undergraduate, master's and doctoral degree programs.

The university is guided by its core mission to educate highly motivated adults who seek academic programs to engage, enlighten, and empower them to pursue professional goals and a lifetime of learning, service, and social responsibility.

Union is a national university with academic centers located in: Ohio, Florida, and California.





For more information about Union Institute & University, visit www.myunion.edu or call 1- 800-861-6400.

