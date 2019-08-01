Dr. Kristine Lokken Joins Brain Health and Research Institute in Seattle

"My personal passion is to help people protect and restore brain health. I am delighted to partner with Dr. Ross and The Institute for Systems Biology in bringing deep science and the most advanced practice protocols together. This will be a game changer for those with brain health issues and can have meaningful impact on reversing the trajectory of Alzheimer's Disease," said Dr. Lokken.

Institute for Systems Biology president Dr. Jim Heath and co-founder Dr. Lee Hood are launching clinical trials for their BHRI partnership, and Doctors Ross and Lokken will provide medical supervision. BHRI patients are automatically considered for participation in these upcoming trials. Institute for Systems Biology is a partner in BHRI.

Dr. Ross added, "Kristine adds real depth to our clinical partnership, and her focus on prevention is the future of brain health. She is a thoughtful functional practitioner with a long history in research as well." Lokken received her PhD from the University of North Dakota. She currently serves as Director of Rehabilitation Neuropsychology at the Birmingham VA Medical Center and as faculty at both the University of Alabama and UAB. She has published several articles in peer reviewed journals and lectures widely on brain health.

