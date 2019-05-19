Dr. Kyle Wetzel Joins SkySpecs as Vice President of Blade Services

ANN ARBOR, Mich., May 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SkySpecs, leading provider of digital and robotic operations & maintenance solutions for the wind energy industry, is excited to announce that Dr. Kyle Wetzel of Wetzel Wind Energy Services will be joining their team as the Vice President of Blade Services. Wetzel brings decades of industry expertise to SkySpecs, and will play a critical role in providing customers end-to-end O&M solutions. SkySpecs is also actively expanding the capabilities of Horizon, its asset performance management software, to help customers plan and manage operations over the full lifespan of a wind fleet. Digitization of O&M is a priority for the wind industry and SkySpecs is building the next-generation tools and services to make data-driven decisions an industry standard.

"Adding Kyle to our growing team of industry experts was a no-brainer," said Danny Ellis, SkySpecs' CEO. "Kyle's track record in the wind industry is extensive. We've worked with him on many initiatives in the past, and now we will be able to build out far more comprehensive solutions for our customers. Specifically, adding Kyle's expertise in failure analysis and repair methodologies will expand our predictive maintenance solutions. We are thrilled to welcome him to the team."

SkySpecs entered the market in 2017 as an automated inspection provider using fully-autonomous drones to collect wind turbine blade data. Having inspected over 25 gigawatts on more than 400 wind farms in 13 countries within the last 24 months, the shift to provide full-wrap business solutions for the industry is a clear next step. Employing experts in multiple areas of the industry, developing Horizon, and expanding its engineering services department, the company is poised for another round of rapid growth.

"SkySpecs and Wetzel Wind found ourselves offering complementary services to the same clients," said Dr. Wetzel. "We recognize that combining our services creates added value for our customers by allowing them to contract with one company to seamlessly manage all of their blade O&M needs. The decision to merge my engineering services with SkySpecs after 18 years in business for myself, is a statement of how impressed I am with SkySpecs."

Adding additional experts and services to their expanding menu of capabilities is at the forefront of SkySpecs' plans for the remainder of 2019 and beyond. Among these services:

End-to-end blade asset performance management

Digitization of wind farm operations and repair workflows

On-site failure analysis, planning, and mitigation

Full-scope repair planning and vendor management

Assessment, quality, and control

Dr. Wetzel brings 26 years of experience engineering state-of-the-art energy, aerospace, and defense systems. He is considered one of the international wind industry's leading experts on blade design, manufacturing, and maintenance. Prior to joining SkySpecs, he has provided consulting services to more than 100 clients on four continents.

Visit SkySpecs and Kyle Wetzel at AWEA WINDPOWER convention in Houston, May 20 – 23, 2019, Booth #3821 to learn more about their expanded wind farm O&M and performance management offerings.

