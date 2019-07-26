Dr. Kypros Chrysostomides and Nikos Kotzias Present New Book by Giorgos Georgis 'Seferis-Averoff, the Split'

NICOSIA, Cyprus, July 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Kypros Chrysostomides, along with the former Minister of Foreign Affairs of Greece, Prof. Nikos Kotzias, had the pleasure and the honor to present to the public the new book of historian Prof. Giorgos Georgis. The book, under the title "Seferis-Averoff, the Split," deals with the difference of the diplomatic approach of Poet and Diplomat Nobel laureate Giorgos Seferis, then Ambassador of Greece, with the then Greek Minister of Foreign Affairs, Evangelos Averoff, with regard to the 1960 Agreements in Zurich and London, which led to the Independence of Cyprus and the creation of the Republic of Cyprus.

Chrysostomides & Co

This book is a revelation. It is based on official records and the diary of the laureate Seferis and reveals diplomatic movements leading up to such Agreements. Seferis had serious reservations and objections, and that was the reason that he was eventually removed from the Greek negotiating team, led by Averoff. The latter was very eager to conclude such Independence Agreements for Cyprus, which, in Seferis's view, would grant unduly great advantages to Turkey rather than Cyprus or Greece.

In his book, Georgis describes in detail the various phases of the negotiations and publicizes the authentic correspondence between the two men, Seferis and Averoff, their different approach which, in the end, led to a serious rift between them, destroying their friendship. Seferis felt that the subsequent historic developments relating to the Republic of Cyprus proved him right. In the end, it seems that all three state delegations (Britain, Greece and Turkey) made it impossible for the Cypriot delegation led by Archbishop Makarios to reject the said Agreements, which had already been finalized between them before the London Conference, which followed the Zurich Agreement.

Georgis' book, which was the product of detailed and objective historical research, is a document of truth, revealing dramatic parts of Cyprus' history. It clearly shows once more that if we do not receive history's messages from the past we will unavoidably repeat our mistakes.

Media Contact:

Andreas Christou

Phone: 2277663344

Email: pr@webarts.com.cy

Related Images

image1.png

Related Links

Dr Kypros Chrysostomides

Kypros Chrysostomides Law Firm

SOURCE Chrysostomides & Co