Dr. Laura Forese Appointed To The Board Of Directors Of The Shubert Organization

NEW YORK, Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of The Shubert Organization announce today the appointment of Laura Forese, M.D., M.P.H. as a new member of the board, effective immediately. Dr. Forese will also serve on the board of The Shubert Foundation.

Dr. Laura Forese is the Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of NewYork-Presbyterian, one of the nation's most comprehensive, integrated academic healthcare systems. An orthopaedic surgeon, she has ultimate operational responsibility for the NewYork-Presbyterian enterprise, including 10 hospital campuses, 200 primary and specialty care clinics and medical groups, more than 48,000 employees and affiliated physicians, and more than $9 billion in revenue.

Dr. Forese has been named among the 100 most influential people in healthcare nationally, the top 25 women leaders, and the 50 most influential physician executives each by Modern Healthcare magazine. She has also been named among the 50 most powerful women in New York by Crain's Business, and has been honored as Mother of the Year by the American Cancer Society. Dr. Forese graduated summa cum laude and Phi Beta Kappa from Princeton University and Alpha Omega Alpha from Columbia College of Physicians & Surgeons, and she holds a management degree from Columbia's Mailman School of Public Health. She is married to Dr. Robert Downey, a thoracic surgeon and they have 3 adult children.

Robert E. Wankel, Chairman and CEO of The Shubert Organization, said, "We're thrilled that Dr. Forese is joining the Shubert Organization and Foundation Boards. Her expert leadership of a highly complex organization, coupled with deep knowledge of public health best practices will bring a timely new perspective to Shubert and the Theatre."

"Laura's love of the theatre is one of the many special qualities she will bring to the Shubert Foundation," said Diana Phillips, President. "Her interest in the arts together with her medical background offer a unique combination of skills: we look forward to drawing on these attributes at this crucial time for the performing arts."

