Dr. Lautman Pain Management Raises Capital to Fund Expansion

KENDALL, Fla., Oct. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A South Florida pain management clinic, Dr. Lautman Pain Management, is pleased to announce it has raised capital from an undisclosed investor to fund its growth in the region.

William Lautman is a Pain Management Physician in Florida. Dr. William Lautman's Peaceful Living Program provides Health and Wellness tips to help manage Chronic Pain, especially for those that are unable to visit a clinic due to COVID-19. William Lautman introduced his Peaceful Living Program to provide patients with Health and Wellness Tips to manage Chronic Pain. Part of Dr. William Lautman's initiative encourages patients to Exercise to manage pain instead of relying on opioids for relief. William Lautman believes pain can be managed through lifestyle choices instead of only pharmaceuticals and or surgery. For more information on Dr. William Lautman, visit www.drlautmanpain.com The Peaceful Living Program by William Lautman, a pain management physician, is a series of virtual tools that provide health and wellness tips for chronic pain management. William Lautman provides holistic care to enable patients suffering with chronic pain to take control of their lives and live in peace each day of their lives. This can be done with a lifestyle change. For more information on Dr. William Lautman, visit www.drlautmanpain.com

William Lautman, DO leads Dr. Lautman Pain Management, a practice dedicated to a holistic approach to pain management. The Lautman Pain Management Team is dedicated to high quality care guided with compassion and empathy for its patients. Dr. Lautman Pain Management offers full-service pain management services including injection therapy and pharmacologic therapies in the management of acute and chronic pain. The center provides guidance in chiropractic therapies, acupuncture, massage therapy, and psychological counseling.

William Lautman said, "This investment will help our growth, especially as we focus on building virtual tools to help those who cannot visit our centers due to COVID-19. My personal mission is to bring holistic pain management resources to those who need it, in any way shape or form – whether it is their mobile phone, computer, or other. I want to help patients manage their lifestyles and live with peace. My team and I thank our investor for believing in us and our vision."

Dr. William Lautman recently launched his Peaceful Living Program, an online collection of videos, blogs, and articles that provide Health and Wellness tips for managing chronic pain.

For more information on William Lautman, DO or Dr. Lautman Pain Management, please visit www.drlautmanpain.com

Contact:

William Lautman

7866344277

[email protected]

SOURCE Dr. Lautman Pain Management