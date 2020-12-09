Dr. Lee S. Cohen, DPM, Podiatric Consultant to the Philadelphia Eagles announces his revolutionary new treatment program, Orthotic Rehabilitation Pain Relief Therapy

Secret Weapon Orthotic Rehabilitation treatments combine muscle therapy pain relief training solutions and Active Release Techniques® (ART), the gold standard in pain relief, rehabilitation, and recovery earlier this week. This specialized therapy is designed to help patients who are waiting for their custom orthotic, function correctly and perform at a higher level while healing faster by improving mobility, flexibility, and strength.

"We are excited to be able to offer this state-of-the-art revolutionary treatment program, the first of its kind in our area, to both our existing and new patients. This program allows us to get our patients; out of pain and back on their feet again, in the shortest amount of time possible, prior to receiving their Secret Weapon Custom Orthotics," according to Dr. Lee S. Cohen.

The program is led by Mark C. Lewis, Orthotic Rehabilitation Program Director, MS, LAT, ATC, CSCS and ART Certified Practitioner. Prior to joining Dr. Lee S. Cohen and Associates Mark served in the role of Athletic Trainer for the Super Bowl 52 Champion Philadelphia Eagles where he worked as part of the team's medical staff along with Dr. Cohen for 10 years. Mark received his bachelor's degree in Athletic Training from Rowan University, his master's degree in Athletic Training and Sports Medicine from East Stroudsburg University and worked as a Graduate Assistant Athletic Trainer at Lehigh University.

About Dr. Lee S. Cohen and Associates: Dr. Lee S. Cohen & Associates, Foot and Ankle Medical Center specializing in Podiatric Sports Medicine provides complete foot and ankle health care for the entire family in Cherry Hill, N.J. and Ridley Park, PA. Call or use our contact form to biomechanical assessment for sports and movement or with any questions at (610) 522-9200 or visit our website at www.drleecohen.com

