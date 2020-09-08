Dr. Leslie W. Smith is recognized by Continental Who's Who

WAYZATA, Minn., Sept. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Leslie W. Smith is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Top Plastic Surgeon in the field of Medicine as a Plastic Surgeon at Sapphire Advanced Aesthetics.

Offering non-surgical and minimally invasive cosmetic enhancement, Sapphire Advanced Aesthetics is located at 2 Carlson Parkway Suite 210. They offer a wide array of treatments and procedures performed under local anesthesia, including non-surgical facelifts, tickle liposuction, hair restoration, and laser hair removal. The team at the center is led by internationally-renowned Dr. Smith.



Dr. Smith is a board-certified surgeon and soft tissue specialist. Before opening her practice, she held other prominent roles. She was a major in the U.S. Army Medical Corps and an assistant director of the Level 1 Trauma Burn Center at Hennepin County Medical Center, where she worked on high profile burn cases. She served internationally as a preceptor, sharing her expertise on soft tissue injuries at the Royal College of Surgeons in London, for the American College of Osteopathic Surgeons, and during mission work in Central America.



To prepare for her career, Dr. Smith earned an osteopathic medical degree from the New York College of Osteopathic Medicine in Long Island. She went on to work as a surgical resident at the Michigan State Bi-County Community Hospital. She earned certification as a cosmetic physician, training in laser technology and treatments.



As a testament to Dr. Smith's success, Minnesota Magazine recognized her as a Top Doctor in 2010 and 2019 and the American Institute of Plastic Surgeons recognized her as one of the ten best plastic surgeons in Minnesota in 2018 and 2019. In 2009, she published a paper on using specialty bio-engineered dressings to accelerate wound healing. Her research has been awarded by the Southern Medical Burn Society.



For more information, please visit https://www.sapphireadvancedaesthetics.com

