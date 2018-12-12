TAMPA, Fla., Dec. 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. M. Christopher MacLaren is recognized by Continental Who's Who as One of the Most Trusted Names in Sports Medicine.

Dr. MacLaren is the Founder and Owner of Westchase Sports Medicine & Orthopedics, located in Tampa Bay, Florida. The medical company caters to patients in the areas of Tampa, Clearwater and St. Petersburg, Florida, and offers an array of medical services, focusing on sports medicine and physical therapy,and surgical options for athletes and other Florida residents.

With several years of illustrious service, Dr. MacLaren oversees the entire medical center, and his areas of professional expertise include state-of-the-art current surgical techniques, combined with sports specific physical therapy. He has held previous managerial positions as a surgeon with the United States Army, some of which include being Chief of Orthopedic Surgery and Sports Medicine at Fort Sill, Oklahoma where he was a major in the Army, and the Chief of Orthopedics at a base in Kandahar, Afghanistan during Operation Enduring Freedom, where he served with the 101st Airborne division of the Army.

Dr. MacLaren has received numerous awards for his service in the U.S. Army. He has earned the Meritorious Service Medal, Combat Medical Badge, Army Commendation Award, Humanitarian Ribbon, and the Overseas Expeditionary Award through his involvement with the military.

In addition, Dr. MacLaren also practices as a physician for several local schools and educational institutions. He is the Team Physician for Land O' Lakes High School, Calvary Christian High School, Bishop McLaughlin High School, Alonso High School, and Pasco-Hernando State College. He is also the Team Physician for the American Baseball Institute, a Clinical Professor of Orthopedics, and the Assistant Residency Program Director at Largo Medical Center, as well as at Nova Southeastern University.

It was at Ohio State University where Dr. MacLaren earned an exceptional education and attained his Bachelor of Science Biochemistry in 1990. A few years later, he obtained his D.O. in Medicine from Ohio University in 1994. Additionally, he completed his Residency in Orthopedic Surgery from Oklahoma State University and earned a degree in Sports Medicine and Arthroscopy from the University of Texas at Dallas, both in 1999.

For more information about Dr. M. Christopher MacLaren, D.O., please visit: www.westchasesports.com.

