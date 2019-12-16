Dr. Mahira Tanovic, M.D., FACS, is recognized by Continental Who's Who

LAKE SUCCESS, N.Y., Dec. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Mahira Tanovic, M.D., FACS, is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as the Top Plastic Surgeon of the Year for her outstanding work ethic and the successes she has accrued in the field of Medicine as a Plastic Surgeon at Advanced Plastic Surgery of North Shore.

(PRNewsfoto/Continental Who's Who)

Valuing complete satisfaction, Advanced Plastic Surgery of North Shore's patients can look forward to gaining a heightened sense of wellbeing and improved self-confidence post-treatment. Through the utilization of the latest Portrait 3D imaging system XS-400 by Axis Three technology, patients of Advanced Plastic Surgery of North Shore benefit from the ability to visualize and manipulate the results of their desired cosmetic procedure. Above all, individualized treatment and comfort take precedent at Advanced Plastic Surgery of North Shore; treatment is approached based on the specific needs of each patient to ensure optimal results.



Boasting over 15 years of experience as an expertly trained surgeon with adept operating skills, Dr. Tanovic is trained in all aspects of plastic surgery, specializing in breast surgery, trauma surgery, and reconstructive surgery. While she is well regarded as a surgeon, Dr. Tanovic additionally shows a special interest in many minimally invasive skincare techniques. Dr. Tanovic has established herself in the scientific community as an author and co-author of several notable scientific research works and surgical technique publications.



Uniquely trained in both Europe and the United States, Dr. Tanovic combines both approaches to reconstructive care in her practice. Dr. Tanovic received her training in general surgery at North Shore University Hospital in Manhasset, NY, and her plastic surgery training at Nassau University Medical Center in East Meadow, NY. She currently holds a bachelor's degree and a doctorate degree in plastic surgery and reconstructive surgery. Dr. Tanovic is a Board-Certified Plastic Surgeon by the American Board of Plastic Surgery.



To further her professional development, Dr. Tanovic is a member of the American Society of Plastic Surgeons, the New York Regional Society of Plastic and Reconstructive Surgeons, the Medical Society of the State of New York, the Surgical Society of Long Island, and the American Medical Association. Extending her talents outside her private practice, Dr. Tanovic is also affiliated with the following hospitals: North Shore University Hospital in Manhasset, North Shore University Hospital (Plainview, Syosset, and Forrest Hills), Nassau University Medical Center in East Meadow, St. Joseph Hospital in Bethpage (formerly known as New Island Hospital), St. Francis Hospital in Roslyn, and NYU Winthrop Hospital in Mineola.



Outside of her professional life, Dr. Tanovic enjoys spending time with family.



Dr. Tanovic dedicates this recognition in loving memory of her father, Sucrija. She would also like to recognize her mother Enisa, her husband Semir, her son Merza, and her daughter Azra.



For more information, please visit www.apsns.net.

Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, pr@continentalwhoswho.com

SOURCE Continental Who's Who

Related Links

http://www.continentalwhoswho.com

