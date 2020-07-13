Dr. Mariano Busso, Renowned Cosmetic Dermatologist, Opens Beverly Hills Office

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., July 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Mariano Busso, one of the world's leading experts in cosmetic fillers and facial rejuvenation, has opened a second location in Beverly Hills. Dr. Busso, a Diplomate of the American Board of Dermatology and a Fellow of the American Academy of Dermatology, specializes in non-invasive aesthetic procedures such as BOTOX®, fillers, threads and his signature treatment, the BussoLyft®. The office is located in the renowned "Golden Triangle" section of Beverly Hills at 435 N. Bedford Drive, Suite 307 and caters to a sophisticated clientele that is looking for the highest level of artistry available in cosmetic medicine.

"I have been treating patients from all over the world from my Miami office for 25 years. The new, Beverly Hills address allows me to extend greater flexibility to clients on the West Coast as well as those coming in from Asia or the Far East," said Dr. Busso. "Plus, I have always been inspired by the vibrant, creative energy in California! This is an exciting new chapter in my practice."

A trailblazer in cosmetic dermatology, Dr. Busso was part of the FDA advisory panel that developed national guidelines for the use of cosmetic fillers. He performed clinical trials for Radiesse and Bellafil (Artefill), acted as a clinical trainer for Restylane® and BOTOX® and served on the advisory board for Sculptra™. His views and instruction are sought by industry leaders, product developers and physicians around the world.

After years of innovation and perfecting his approach and protocols, Dr. Busso created the BussoLyft®, which is designed to lift the face while removing hollowness around the eyes – two of the most common signs of aging. Combining filler with a distinct use of "threads," the BussoLyft® provides a superior rejuvenation effect, not typically achievable without surgery.

Non-surgical cosmetic procedures have come a long way over the past two decades when minimally invasive techniques were first introduced. The development of an extensive variety of specialized products, coupled with the public's thirst for youthful beauty, has created enormous opportunities for aesthetic practitioners. According to the American Society for Aesthetic Plastic Surgery, only 740,751 non-surgical procedures were performed in 1999, compared to 16 million minimally invasive cosmetic procedures performed in 2018 with BOTOX® and filler injections listed as the top two procedures.

